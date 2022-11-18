Get into the Christmas spirit with Tim Allen’s ‘The Santa Clauses’

“I forgot how much I hated it,” Allen said. “Yeah, everything about it. The boots—hate the boots. Hate the pants. Hate the vest. Hate the jacket. Hate the beard. The hair I don’t mind. The face. They’ve got the face—not so much heat putting it on, and they’re much better at it, which I didn’t think was possible ....”

All the same, Allen is sad to see the character go following the new series.

“It is so much like my life,” he said when asked if it was hard to say goodbye to the beloved character. “I started putting too much into stuff. And then I think about retiring. My buddy Leno says, ‘I don’t know what, retiring’s just another word for dying, waiting to die,’ and I go, ‘Why did you say that?’ Because sometimes I think of retiring. I go, ‘I love what I do.’ As long as I can do this, I’m not working, so I’m retired right now.”

Allen isn’t the only original cast member to come back for the new series.

Explore Expert warns of expensive Christmas

Speaking to TV Insider, Elizabeth Mitchell (Mrs. Clause) explained that she is excited to be back after all these years.

“I loved coming back to Mrs. Clause when she’s more settled into her role,” Mitchell said. “I think her and her book and cocoa is right where she’s been for the last 16 years!”

To catch the full show, head over to Disney+.