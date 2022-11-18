Get into the Christmas spirit with Tim Allen’s ‘The Santa Clauses’

Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) is back! The iconic 1994 classic Christmas flick “The Santa Clause” has been transformed into a new Disney+ series called “The Santa Clauses.” It’s a great way to get into the Christmas spirit for the holiday season.
“After being Santa Clause for nearly thirty years, he’s as jolly as ever,” the show’s description said. “But as Christmas declines in popularity, so does his Santa magic. Scott struggles to keep up with the demands of the job, as well as being there for his family. Upon discovering there is a way to retire from his post, Scott considers stepping down as Santa Claus and finding a worthy successor so that he can become a better father and husband.”
In an interview with Parade.com, Allen offered his thoughts on donning the jolly, red suit once again. To make the Christmas magic happen, the Golden Globe winner had to undergo some significant discomfort.
“I forgot how much I hated it,” Allen said. “Yeah, everything about it. The boots—hate the boots. Hate the pants. Hate the vest. Hate the jacket. Hate the beard. The hair I don’t mind. The face. They’ve got the face—not so much heat putting it on, and they’re much better at it, which I didn’t think was possible ....”
All the same, Allen is sad to see the character go following the new series.
“It is so much like my life,” he said when asked if it was hard to say goodbye to the beloved character. “I started putting too much into stuff. And then I think about retiring. My buddy Leno says, ‘I don’t know what, retiring’s just another word for dying, waiting to die,’ and I go, ‘Why did you say that?’ Because sometimes I think of retiring. I go, ‘I love what I do.’ As long as I can do this, I’m not working, so I’m retired right now.”
Allen isn’t the only original cast member to come back for the new series.
Speaking to TV Insider, Elizabeth Mitchell (Mrs. Clause) explained that she is excited to be back after all these years.
“I loved coming back to Mrs. Clause when she’s more settled into her role,” Mitchell said. “I think her and her book and cocoa is right where she’s been for the last 16 years!”
To catch the full show, head over to Disney+.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com