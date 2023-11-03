Cobb County PARKS announces new Marietta holiday attraction

Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland will be an ‘unforgettable experience’
Cobb County PARKS is launching a new holiday attraction. Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland will be making its debut at Marietta’s Jim R. Miller Park and Event Center on Nov. 17. Featuring a 300-foot-long RGB tunnel of lights, a 50-foot-tall sparkling Christmas tree and much more, it’s a drive-thru Christmas light show with a number of dazzling attractions.

“Open nightly November 17, 2023, through January 7, 2024, cutting-edge technology and timeless holiday charm create an unforgettable experience,” according to Cobb County’s website. “From the comfort of your vehicle, take a magical journey through custom-built light displays perfectly synchronized to the merry melodies of Christmas.”

The event will also feature an opportunity for families to see how Mr. and Mrs. Claus — along with the elves and reindeer — live at the North Pole through a series of intricate light displays. After the show, visitors can visit Santa’s Village to enjoy inflatables, photo ops, kid-friendly attractions, food and pictures with Santa.

“As the pioneers of drive-through Christmas light shows synchronized to music, Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland has created magical Christmas experiences for guests for nearly 20 years‚” according to Cobb County’s website.

“For the family-owned and operated company, this show is a labor of love; it’s their expression of Christmas through lights and music. They invite you to start a brand-new tradition at Jim R Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta. Load up your sleigh, tune in your radio, and prepare to be amazed!”

Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland is the creation of Tennessee-based Shadrack Productions, which offers drive-thru light shows across North Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Ohio and Iowa.

Tickets for Jim R. Miller Park and Event Center ‘s upcoming Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland are $39.95, with the option for an express ticket for an additional $20. Tickets can be purchased here.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Credit: Miguel Martinez

