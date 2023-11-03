Cobb County PARKS announces new Marietta holiday attraction

“Open nightly November 17, 2023, through January 7, 2024, cutting-edge technology and timeless holiday charm create an unforgettable experience,” according to Cobb County’s website. “From the comfort of your vehicle, take a magical journey through custom-built light displays perfectly synchronized to the merry melodies of Christmas.”

Explore Georgia Festival of Trees returns for 2023

The event will also feature an opportunity for families to see how Mr. and Mrs. Claus — along with the elves and reindeer — live at the North Pole through a series of intricate light displays. After the show, visitors can visit Santa’s Village to enjoy inflatables, photo ops, kid-friendly attractions, food and pictures with Santa.

“As the pioneers of drive-through Christmas light shows synchronized to music, Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland has created magical Christmas experiences for guests for nearly 20 years‚” according to Cobb County’s website.

“For the family-owned and operated company, this show is a labor of love; it’s their expression of Christmas through lights and music. They invite you to start a brand-new tradition at Jim R Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta. Load up your sleigh, tune in your radio, and prepare to be amazed!”

Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland is the creation of Tennessee-based Shadrack Productions, which offers drive-thru light shows across North Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Ohio and Iowa.

Tickets for Jim R. Miller Park and Event Center ‘s upcoming Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland are $39.95, with the option for an express ticket for an additional $20. Tickets can be purchased here.