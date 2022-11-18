Americans’ most disliked Thanksgiving foods might surprise you

Turkey, dressing, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie are traditional Thanksgiving foods for a reason — they’re on everyone’s table and appear in every photo of the holiday meal.
But do we include them because we like them or because we think we’re supposed to have them?
In its 2022 Thanksgiving survey, the Vacationer asked 1,003 Americans ages 18 and older to pick their least favorite traditional holiday food from a list of 13 choices, plus “I like them all.” Respondents could make more than one choice.
Our picks this week
‘Tis the season, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is your No. 1 source for things to do, see and eat through all of the holidays.
DO: Friendsgiving: 5 dos and don’ts for hosting a successful Thanksgiving with friends
SEE: You can visit Priscilla the Pink Pig again this holiday season
EAT: How to make waffles from leftover Thanksgiving stuffing
For our full coverage of holiday events around metro Atlanta, check out the AJC’s Atlanta Winter Guide.
Although the most disliked dish — cranberry sauce, with 30.51% picking it — likely surprises no one, the survey didn’t differentiate between homemade tart goodness and the gelatinous monstrosity that slides out of a can (Don’t @ me).
Close behind, at 29.11%, was turkey, the one dish cooks gets out of bed at the crack of dawn to begin preparing. Considering the American Farm Bureau Federation is anticipating record-high turkey prices for 2022, this might be the year to try a different main dish.
At No. 3 was green bean casserole, with 27.52% saying “No thanks” to this dish traditionally made with Campbell’s soup and french fried onions.
Ham claimed the No. 4 spot with 26.72%, followed by coleslaw, at 25.32%, to round out the top five. Coleslaw? Must be a coastal thing.
The remaining choices finished:
6. Sweet potatoes or yams: 25.12%
7. Stuffing/dressing: 22.33%
8. Pumpkin pie: 21.44%
9. Carrots:16.95%
10. Mashed potatoes: 15.45%
11. Corn: 14.36%
12. Macaroni and cheese: 14.36%
13. Apple pie: 12.86%
None of these. I like them all: 16.55%
Maybe this is the year for pizza and wings instead of turkey and dressing.
About the Author
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com