Americans’ most disliked Thanksgiving foods might surprise you

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago
Turkey, dressing, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie are traditions for a reason, but do we really like them?

In its 2022 Thanksgiving survey, the Vacationer asked 1,003 Americans ages 18 and older to pick their least favorite traditional holiday food from a list of 13 choices, plus “I like them all.” Respondents could make more than one choice.

Although the most disliked dish — cranberry sauce, with 30.51% picking it — likely surprises no one, the survey didn’t differentiate between homemade tart goodness and the gelatinous monstrosity that slides out of a can (Don’t @ me).

Close behind, at 29.11%, was turkey, the one dish cooks gets out of bed at the crack of dawn to begin preparing. Considering the American Farm Bureau Federation is anticipating record-high turkey prices for 2022, this might be the year to try a different main dish.

At No. 3 was green bean casserole, with 27.52% saying “No thanks” to this dish traditionally made with Campbell’s soup and french fried onions.

Ham claimed the No. 4 spot with 26.72%, followed by coleslaw, at 25.32%, to round out the top five. Coleslaw? Must be a coastal thing.

The remaining choices finished:

6. Sweet potatoes or yams: 25.12%

7. Stuffing/dressing: 22.33%

8. Pumpkin pie: 21.44%

9. Carrots:16.95%

10. Mashed potatoes: 15.45%

11. Corn: 14.36%

12. Macaroni and cheese: 14.36%

13. Apple pie: 12.86%

None of these. I like them all: 16.55%

Maybe this is the year for pizza and wings instead of turkey and dressing.

