5 Thanksgiving movies to stream this week

Friendsgiving

Filled with chaotic, hysterical moments, “Friendsgiving” is about a group of friends getting together for a dysfunctional Thanksgiving dinner. You might want to open a bottle of wine – or two — before streaming this one on Netflix.

Soul Food

What’s a holiday without a little family drama? This 1997 classic starring Vanessa Williams, Vivica A. Fox and Nia Long tells the story of a family coming together after Big Mama falls into a coma. See if they can make it through a family dinner — while dealing with their issues — on HBO Max.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Traveling during the holidays can be stressful, as Steve Martin learns in this 80s favorite. Desperate to make it home to his wife for Thanksgiving, Martin’s character teams up with an unlikely travel companion. This hilarious film is available on Paramount+ and Pluto TV.