5 Thanksgiving movies to stream this week

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago
Streaming services make sure you won’t miss your holiday favorites

Thanksgiving entertainment tends to be dominated by football and parades. Compared to Christmas, there are relatively few specials and movies dedicated to the holiday.

But among the more limited options are some real icons you won’t want to miss. Here are five of our favorites:

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” was created after the success of Peanuts’ beloved Christmas special. And while ABC owns the rights to the popular program, it won’t actually be airing on television this year. Instead, head over to AppleTV+ where you can stream it anytime.

Free Birds

This animated flick follows two turkeys as they find a time machine. With their new found device, the two go back in time to try to get turkey off the menu. With voice performances by Owen Wilson, Woody Harrelson and Amy Poehler, this animated movie is fun for adults and kids. It’s available on Netflix.

Friendsgiving

Filled with chaotic, hysterical moments, “Friendsgiving” is about a group of friends getting together for a dysfunctional Thanksgiving dinner. You might want to open a bottle of wine – or two — before streaming this one on Netflix.

Soul Food

What’s a holiday without a little family drama? This 1997 classic starring Vanessa Williams, Vivica A. Fox and Nia Long tells the story of a family coming together after Big Mama falls into a coma. See if they can make it through a family dinner — while dealing with their issues — on HBO Max.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Traveling during the holidays can be stressful, as Steve Martin learns in this 80s favorite. Desperate to make it home to his wife for Thanksgiving, Martin’s character teams up with an unlikely travel companion. This hilarious film is available on Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

Anne Quatrano restaurant Floataway Cafe closing after 25 years
