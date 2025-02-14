“Shoutout, Brian Steel, I’m too geeked for the guys/ Yeah, woah, I’ve been in the house, but I’m comin’ outside tonight,” Drake said on the opening verse.

Throughout the roughly two-minute track, the Canadian rapper uses Brian Steel and Young Thug’s jail release as a metaphor for “popping out with the guys” and leaving his lover at home. Last fall, Young Thug was released from Fulton County Jail after entering a guilty plea. Judge Paige Reese Whitaker sentenced him to 15 years of probation.

Young Thug is not featured on the song, however Drake has been a longtime friend and collaborator of the Atlanta rapper. Later on the track, Drake name-dropped Steel again: “Shoutout, Brian Steel/ Take off the cuffs.”

On Thursday, Steel told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he wasn’t aware of the song but he shared that he holds Drake in the “highest regard.”

“He’s so inspirational, intelligent, kind, considerate and generous. He’s a true leader and a great model for our community. I’m extremely humbled that he would spend any time thinking about me,” Steel said.

Judge Whitaker also got a nod on the track, though very brief. “Big Paige Reese/ She done freed up the Slime,” Drake rapped, referencing Whitaker’s role in releasing Young Thug from the trial.

The YSL trial officially ended in December — becoming the longest in Georgia’s history.

“Some Sexy Songs 4 U” is Drake’s first LP since his highly-publicized beef with Kendrick Lamar began last spring.