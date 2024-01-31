Atlanta named a top 5 city for getting married

To paraphrase John Paul Young, love is in the air, everywhere we look around. That’s especially true in Atlanta, according to WalletHub.
According to the financial website’s analysis of 2024′s best places to get married, we’re in one of the nation’s top five cities for nuptials.
“A person’s wedding day can be the happiest day of their life, but it can also be a financial nightmare with how expensive venues, food and other essentials are,” WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe said. “Getting married in a city that minimizes cost while maximizing options is ideal. It’s also important to consider the financial needs of guests — even if you can afford a flashy destination wedding, you may not have the best attendance if most guests have to pay for costly flights and lodging.”
To determine the best and worst places to tie the knot, WalletHub compared 182 cities across three key dimensions: costs, facilities and services, and activities and attractions.
It then examined those dimensions using 26 relevant metrics, each graded on a 100 point scale. A score of 100 represented the most favorable conditions for weddings.
When the scores were tallied, Atlanta’s 67.24 landed it in the No. 5 spot. Although we were 89th for costs, the city finished third for facilities and services, and 12th for activities and attractions.
Within the key metrics, Atlanta ranked:
- fifth: bridal shops per capita
- fifth: venues and event spaces per capita
- sixth: flower and gift shops per capita
- 10th: musicians and DJs per capita
- 13th: videographers and photographers per capita
- 38th: event planners per capita
- 95th: wedding chapels and churches per capita
Weddings are a long and expensive journey before anyone even walks down the aisle, so any advantage you get can reduce your planning stress.
