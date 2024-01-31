Atlanta named a top 5 city for getting married

To paraphrase John Paul Young, love is in the air, everywhere we look around. That’s especially true in Atlanta, according to WalletHub.

According to the financial website’s analysis of 2024′s best places to get married, we’re in one of the nation’s top five cities for nuptials.

Explore Where Atlanta ranks among best places to raise a family

“A person’s wedding day can be the happiest day of their life, but it can also be a financial nightmare with how expensive venues, food and other essentials are,” WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe said. “Getting married in a city that minimizes cost while maximizing options is ideal. It’s also important to consider the financial needs of guests — even if you can afford a flashy destination wedding, you may not have the best attendance if most guests have to pay for costly flights and lodging.”