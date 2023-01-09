Georgia falls a spot in annual ranking of best states for families

With an overall score of 40.24, in each dimension we ranked:

Family fun: 26th

Health and safety: 46th

Education and child care: 35th

Affordability: 41st

Socio-economics: 41st

Explore Georgia ranks in top 20 of most fun states

In addition, among the key metrics, Georgia finished:

Median annual family income (adjusted for cost of living): 18th

Housing affordability: 29th

Violent crimes per capita: 29th

Separation and divorce rate: 35th

Infant mortality rate: 36th

Percentage of families in poverty: 40th

Percentage of residents 12 and older who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 43rd

The No. 40 ranking in 2021 was Georgia’s highest in seven years. According to WalletHub, we ranked:

2023: 42 (ninth worst)

42 (ninth worst) 2022: 41 (10th worst)

41 (10th worst) 2021: 40 (11th worst)

40 (11th worst) 2020 : 42 (ninth worst)

: 42 (ninth worst) 2019 : 41 (10th worst)

: 41 (10th worst) 2018 : 42 (ninth worst)

: 42 (ninth worst) 2017: 44 (seventh worst)

If you want to pack up and move the kids to a more family friendly state, it’s going to be a long way from here. The top five states for families, in order, were Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, North Dakota and Vermont.