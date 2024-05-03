Atlanta Cycling Festival offers many-splendored experiences on two wheels

Credit: LaMiiko M. Moore Credit: LaMiiko M. Moore

Sara Lashinsky, a software designer and East Lake resident, has participated in the Atlanta Cycling Festival for several years and enjoys not just the rides but the bike culture. “They are a bunch of people who don’t have anything in common except bikes. There are all types of ideologies, and the organization is an inclusive, friendly place.”

Lashinsky’s favorite ride is the May 17 Queer Ride, a 10-mile trek that explores the city’s iconic gay bars and their histories. In past years the Queer Ride has attracted some 40 people, not all of whom are queer but “allies,” McCampbell said.

Safety is an important issue, especially when biking along the city’s streets, which is challenging even with four wheels. “We try to make the rides as safe as possible and, with maybe a few exceptions, we have a ‘Don’t leave anyone behind’ policy,” said McCampbell. “That means the group stops if anyone has a problem, such as mechanical or needs a short break. We rely on volunteers but there is always someone leading the ride and sweeping it up at the back end. We just want people who love to explore the city on two wheels, including children, to feel safe.”

Not only does Atlanta Cycling Festival do everything to make riders feel welcomed and secure, they also help would-be participants with obtaining wheels. The organization works with Musette, a business that mainly caters to tourists wishing to explore the city on two wheels but don’t have a bike.

“We provide everything anyone needs to ride — a bike, lock, helmet, a bell — as well as a goodie bag that include snacks, ChapStick, hand sanitizer, sunscreen, emergency supplies and water,” said Jane Nguyen who launched Musette last October.

Musette doesn’t have a retail store so would-be riders need to go online and list their height as well as the pick-up and delivery spots. The company offers two hybrid bike models, one more for casual riding, the other a sportier version. She meets riders at parks, the Beltline as well as hotels. There is a three-hour minimum but some have rented a bike for as long as month.

“We give them everything they need to explore Atlanta in the most efficient way,” Nguyen said. “We meet them and I’ll adjust their seat height and get them situated on the bike. I may offer some suggestions as to places to visit around town.”

She hopes locals will use her services for the festival as well as afterwards. “I’ve done rides with [Atlanta Cycling Festival] before — both rides during the festival as well as their monthly regular rides. It’s a great community of people, and you explore Atlanta in ways that you wouldn’t have otherwise.”

Although the annual festival is its signature event, Atlanta Cycling Festival organizes monthly rides, again with different themes and routes, as well as bike rides to campsites with catered meals included.

“We want people to have events all year long,” said McCampbell.

Lashinsky encourages cycling newcomers to sign up for one of the rides at the festival and hopefully participate with the organization in the future, too.

“There are so many reasons to ride a bike — fitness, environmental and social,” she said. The rides are “safe and you’re not moving at breakneck speed. You’ll meet friendly people who want to hear about you. The pace is very conducive to talking to the biker next to you and easily mingling.”

Not in a chatty mood? Lashinsky offers an insider tip: “Just say, ‘See you at the bottom of the hill.’”

EVENT PREVIEW

Atlanta Cycling Festival

May 11-18. All rides are free. Various times, locations. atlantacyclingfestival.com.

Rides include:

Black Coffee. 8:30 a.m.-12:25 p.m. May 11. Portrait Coffee, 1065 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. A ride featuring a few of Atlanta’s best Black-owned coffee shops and roasters.

Intown Dirt Adventure. 1-5 p.m. May 11. Chrome Yellow Cafe, 501 Edgewood Ave. A 29-mile adventure with Adventure by Bike ATL on some of the city’s best urban gravel and dirt trails.

Family Time. 2-5 p.m. May 12. Wild Heaven West End, 1010 White St. Easy family rides with games and activities at the end of the ride.

South River Slow Roll. 3-5 pm. May 12. Gresham Park Recreation Center, 3113 Gresham Road. Join the Weelaunee Cycling Coalition to bike along the South River (also known as the Weelaunee River).

Pretty Girls Ride (Like This). 6-8 p.m. May 13. Starts at the Lola, 621 North Ave. Ends at the Imaginarium, 777 Memorial Drive. Hosted By Musette, the ride is all about “embracing the journey together.”

Mash 2 Brash. 6-9:25 a.m. This ride started by Toecutters cycling club starts at Grant Park (LooseNuts Cycles, 452 Cherokee Ave.) and ends in the Westside Provisions District (Brash Coffee, 1168 Howell Mill Road).

Intercontinental Cocktail Ride. 5:30-9:30 p.m. Buena Vida, 385 N. Angier Ave. A party-paced ride to sample cocktails and tapas at three local bars.

Doughnut Ride. 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Check website for starting location. Hit some of the city’s tastiest and best donut spots and work off the calories.

The Queer Ride. 6-9:30 p.m. May 17. Check website for starting location. Explore Atlanta through a few of the city’s iconic gay bars and learn their histories.

Viewpoints. 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. May 18. Peoples Town Coffee Bar, 55 Milton Ave., Suite A. A 34-mile ride to some of the best — and highest — viewpoints of the city.

Musette (bicycle rentals). 404-706-4700, musetteatl.com