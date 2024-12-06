Atlanta choreographer Claudia Schreier shares 11 good things on her mind

2. Paul Taylor’s “Esplanade.” This iconic masterwork by the legendary choreographer is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Its finale remains, for me, a quintessential demonstration of unrestrained freedom and rhapsodic joy.

3. Vulfpeck. I can’t stay still anytime anything from this funk band starts playing, but I’m partial to “Wait for the Moment” because it’s my husband’s and my wedding song.

4. Gino Severini’s “Dynamic Hieroglyphic of the Bal Tabarin.” Several years ago, I saw this kaleidoscopic 1912 painting hanging at MoMA in New York and was immediately drawn to its multiple dance references. A print of it now hangs in our home.

5. Charoset. Each year I scarf down this sweet dish during my family’s Passover Seder and then ask myself: Why is this not a more regular part of my diet?

6. “Femenine” by Julius Eastman. Crafting a custom arrangement of Eastman’s score with music master Gary Sheldon for my ballet “The Source” remains one of my all-time favorite career memories.

7. Jumpsuits. They’re onesies for adults. You can dress them up or down. You don’t have to take time putting together separate pieces. They’re practically my uniform.

8. Mezcal sours. As a fledgling mixologist, I love making cocktails with egg white and lemon. Adding amaro and bitters to the smokiness and citrus makes for a delicious, rich flavor.

9. NAD speakers. I grew up listening to music on a sound system from the renowned company that my future grandfather-in-law, Martin Borish, founded. We now have a set in our home from the 1980s.

10. Grape Nut ice cream. A popular Jamaican treat that packs just the right amount of sweetness and texture. My cousin Paul in Duluth makes a particularly delicious one.

11. My infant daughter’s smile. When my baby grins, joy overtakes her entire body and she twists into blissful contortions. (It was hard to resist also listing her as items 1 through 10.)

