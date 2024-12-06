Atlanta choreographer Claudia Schreier shares 11 good things on her mind

Claudia Schreier has been choreographer in residence with Atlanta Ballet since 2020. Her works for the company include “Nighthawks,” “Carnivale,” “Fauna,” “Pleiades Dances” and “First Impulse,” which was named a 2019 Standout Performance by Pointe magazine. She has created more than 50 ballets in the United States and internationally for companies including Boston Ballet, Miami City Ballet, San Francisco Ballet and Dance Theatre of Harlem and has received several awards, including the Princess Grace Award for Choreography.
As part of an effort to help readers get to know members of Atlanta’s arts community better, we asked Schreier to share 11 things on her mind. Here, in no particular order, are her 11 good things:
1. Atlanta Beltline’s Northside Trail. It’s my go-to escape within walking distance of my home away from home: a lush trail that feels like a slice of nature right in the middle of bustling urban life.
2. Paul Taylor’s “Esplanade.” This iconic masterwork by the legendary choreographer is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Its finale remains, for me, a quintessential demonstration of unrestrained freedom and rhapsodic joy.
3. Vulfpeck. I can’t stay still anytime anything from this funk band starts playing, but I’m partial to “Wait for the Moment” because it’s my husband’s and my wedding song.
4. Gino Severini’s “Dynamic Hieroglyphic of the Bal Tabarin.” Several years ago, I saw this kaleidoscopic 1912 painting hanging at MoMA in New York and was immediately drawn to its multiple dance references. A print of it now hangs in our home.
5. Charoset. Each year I scarf down this sweet dish during my family’s Passover Seder and then ask myself: Why is this not a more regular part of my diet?
6. “Femenine” by Julius Eastman. Crafting a custom arrangement of Eastman’s score with music master Gary Sheldon for my ballet “The Source” remains one of my all-time favorite career memories.
7. Jumpsuits. They’re onesies for adults. You can dress them up or down. You don’t have to take time putting together separate pieces. They’re practically my uniform.
8. Mezcal sours. As a fledgling mixologist, I love making cocktails with egg white and lemon. Adding amaro and bitters to the smokiness and citrus makes for a delicious, rich flavor.
9. NAD speakers. I grew up listening to music on a sound system from the renowned company that my future grandfather-in-law, Martin Borish, founded. We now have a set in our home from the 1980s.
10. Grape Nut ice cream. A popular Jamaican treat that packs just the right amount of sweetness and texture. My cousin Paul in Duluth makes a particularly delicious one.
11. My infant daughter’s smile. When my baby grins, joy overtakes her entire body and she twists into blissful contortions. (It was hard to resist also listing her as items 1 through 10.)
Credit: ArtsATL
Credit: ArtsATL
MEET OUR PARTNER
ArtsATL (artsatl.org) is a nonprofit organization that plays a critical role in educating and informing audiences about metro Atlanta’s arts and culture. ArtsATL, founded in 2009, helps build a sustainable arts community contributing to the economic and cultural health of the city.
If you have any questions about this partnership or others, please contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams at nicole.williams@ajc.com.
About the Author