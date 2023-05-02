One Musicfest announces early bird tickets, moves to Piedmont Park

Jason “J” Carter, founder of One Musicfest, said he always wanted to have the annual festival at Piedmont Park and plans to continue having it at that location. Last year, the festival was held in Old Fourth Ward’s Central Park and reached more than 45,000 attendees.

“A lot of people supported us at Central Park,” he said. “We were sold out, but we knew that we would not be able to go back to Central Park just based on the size of the event and how fast it’s growing. We just needed a bigger footprint, and the timing couldn’t be more right.”