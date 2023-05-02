One Musicfest announces early bird tickets, moves to Piedmont Park

Early bird and VIP packages for the 13th annual One Musicfest are now available, according to a press release sent Tuesday. The two-day music festival will be held on Oct. 28 and 29 at Piedmont Park, which is the first time that the park will host the festival.
Jason “J” Carter, founder of One Musicfest, said he always wanted to have the annual festival at Piedmont Park and plans to continue having it at that location. Last year, the festival was held in Old Fourth Ward’s Central Park and reached more than 45,000 attendees.
“A lot of people supported us at Central Park,” he said. “We were sold out, but we knew that we would not be able to go back to Central Park just based on the size of the event and how fast it’s growing. We just needed a bigger footprint, and the timing couldn’t be more right.”
One Musicfest also donated funds to Piedmont Park Conservancy for the park’s beautification efforts. Carter wouldn’t disclose the amount of the donation.
“Jason Carter and One Musicfest are highly respected entities woven into the fabric of Atlanta and have been for years. The festival is a key part of the city’s economic and artistic growth, and we are thankful for the generosity the organization has shown the conservancy by keeping the beautification of Piedmont Park at the forefront of their minds in this partnership,” said Piedmont Park Conservancy CEO Mark Banta in a press release.
Early bird general admission tickets for One Musicfest are $169. General admission plus, an elevated general admission ticket that offers access to a lounge and additional perks, is $229, and VIP packages are $495. Carter said payment plans are available for all ticket tiers. All tickets can be purchased at onemusicfest.com. The festival’s lineup will be announced later this month or early June.
For more than two decades, One Musicfest in Atlanta has celebrated Black music and culture across generations. The festival has contributed more than $18 million per year to the city’s economy, according to the press release. Lauryn Hill and Lil Baby headlined last year’s festival, and Carter promises that this year’s will be the “biggest lineup to date.”
About the Author