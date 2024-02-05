A look at the highs and lows Killer Mike’s eventful day at the Grammys

Ahead of the main Grammy telecast, the Recording Academy hosted a premiere ceremony where they announce awards that won’t be televised. The pre-show was held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Leading up to the show, Killer Mike was up for three awards. He was the most nominated Atlanta artist.

Killer Mike’s “Michael” (his first solo album in 11 years) was up for best rap album. Released last summer, the 14-track LP is a southern ode to Atlanta, spirituality and Black people. Shortly after the album dropped, Killer Mike told the AJC that he knew he’d be back at the Grammys. The rapper won his first Grammy as a featured artist on OutKast’s “The Whole World” in 2003.

Credit: AJC

“I’ve spent the last two years of my life, essentially, giving my journal to this album,” the rapper, born Michael Render, previously told the AJC about the album. “Killer Mike is a superhero that a 9-year-old invented in his mind. He wanted to be a badass rapper in this world. He wanted to make sure his name was called and respected. I’ve achieved that as one half of Run the Jewels. I’ve achieved that as Killer Mike ... but what I have never done is give people this 9-year-old boy who grew up on the westside of Atlanta.”

During the pre-show, “Michael” won the award for best rap album, beating Drake and 21 Savage, Nas, Travis Scott and Metro Boomin.

“Sweep,” Killer Mike said during his acceptance speech. “Atlanta, it’s a sweep.”

Earlier in the night, the 48-year-old rapper’s “Scientists & Engineers,” which features R&B singer Eryn Allen Kane and fellow Atlanta artists Future and André 3000, won the awards for best rap song and best rap performance. All the rap categories (including the award for best melodic rap performance, which went to Lil Durk and J.Cole) were presented during the pre-show. Surprisingly, none aired during the main telecast.

On Spotify, Killer Mike updated the album title to “Michael (Rap Album of the Year)” shortly after he won the awards.

7:22 p.m. Feb. 4 - Video shows Killer Mike in handcuffs

Roughly 30 minutes before the televised portion of the Grammys were to begin, video of Killer Mike in handcuffs circulates. Hollywood Reporter staff writer Chris Gardner posted a video on X that showed the Atlanta native being escorted through Crypto.com Arena in handcuffs. At the time, it was uncertain why the Run the Jewels rapper was being detained.

Breaking: Rapper Killer Mike has been taken away in handcuffs in https://t.co/aF2yiyTHol arena after winning 3 #Grammys during telecast (Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “Scientists & Engineers,” Best Rap Album for Michael) “Free Mike” someone shouts as he walks past. pic.twitter.com/4epfmzqMt8 — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 5, 2024

8:07 p.m. Feb. 4 - Killer Mike texts the AJC

As the Grammy Awards air, AJC reporter Gavin Godfrey texted Killer Mike about being detained.

“Over zealous security, but I’m good,” Killer Mike responded.

At 8:22 p.m., when asked if he was still detained, Killer Mike said, “I’m good. Three Grammys good.”

Spoke to @KillerMike via text message. Went like this:



Me: Not sure what happened but can't wait to hear your side of the story.



Mike: "Over zealous security but I am good"



Me: Are you still detained or out enjoying the show?



Mike: "I'm Good! Three Grammy Good!"#GRAMMYs — Gavin Godfrey (@writegavinwrite) February 5, 2024

11:20 p.m. Feb. 4 - TMZ shows more video of Killer Mike

TMZ obtained new video that shows Killer Mike being handcuffed in the rain outside of the arena, with law enforcement officials alleging that he got into a physical altercation with a security guard.

11:32 p.m. Feb. 4 - Police confirm Killer Mike’s arrest

After the Grammys ended, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that Killer Mike was arrested on Sunday night. The agency’s media relations division posted on X that the 48-year-old artist was involved in a physical altercation and charged with misdemeanor battery.

“On Sunday February 4th just after 4pm a male adult was detained & handcuffed for a physical altercation that occurred at the 700 block of Chick Hearn Court,” the statement read.

LAPD NEWS: Sunday Arrest Incident



On Sunday February 4th just after 4pm a male adult was detained & handcuffed for a physical altercation that occurred at the 700 block of Chick Hearn Court.



The suspect was placed under arrest and was transported to LAPD Central Division . — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) February 5, 2024

Police said the rapper was transported to LAPD’s Central Division and was in the process of being released.

11 a.m. Feb. 5- Killer Mike talks to the AJC about his awards and arrest

During an interview with the AJC Monday morning, Killer Mike refused to talk about what led to his arrest.

“Man, ain’t nobody talking about all that mess,” he told the AJC. “I walked on with three Grammys. I took beautiful pictures, man. I got the job done and it was a beautiful time. I swept an entire category yesterday. That’s what I got to say about it,” he said.

In fact, he noted that his main priority wasn’t about the arrest or his recent Grammy wins. He’s more focused on his 21-year-old son, who’s having kidney surgery today. The rapper said he received the news about his son’s surgery Monday morning.

Of his Grammy success, he said that they were a win for all of Atlanta: “When I get home with these Grammys, they’re going to see how much this means to Atlanta because ‘Michael,’ as an album, wasn’t just about me. It was about me and this city, this beautiful, wonderful city nestled in the south that creates opportunities and makes winners.”

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Killer Mike was released Sunday at 11:37 p.m. on zero bail. His court date is scheduled for Feb. 29. The AJC has requested the arrest report and reached out to Killer Mike’s lawyer for more details.