Country rap star Shaboozey brings his chart-topping success to Atlanta show

At his show, Shaboozey proved his hard-earned success isn’t something he takes lightly. During an hourlong set, the country rap star delivered a performance that hearkened back to country traditions while showcasing his knack for pushing the genre forward. Shaboozey is the future.

Credit: Sophie Harris Credit: Sophie Harris

By the time Shaboozey graced the stage around 9:30 p.m., he’d already won. His smash “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” has remained the No. 1 song in the country for 11 consecutive weeks. He’s also nominated for two Country Music Association awards. But that hasn’t stunted his humility. The Virginia-bred, Nigerian American country singer and rapper immediately thanked the crowd for coming in spite of the storm outside.

The concert began with a snippet from Shaboozey’s verse on “Spaghettii”― his first of two appearances on Beyoncé's glorious country foray “Cowboy Carter.” Then the 29-year-old swiftly pivoted to his own songs, most from his recent album “Where I’ve Been Isn’t Where I’m Going.” The LP, his third, dropped in May.

Across roughly 17 songs, Shaboozey mainly rapped and sang with a red cup in his right hand and microphone in his left. He sported cowboy boots, jeans and a T-shirt, but his most striking outfit was the smile that rarely left his face. Shaboozey was just happy to be there.

He made fans aware of this, too, as he repeated “I’m having a great time” throughout the concert. After all, the Atlanta show was just one of several stops for his first headlining tour. Shaboozey invited the audience to a country showdown that became a party like none other. His knack for effortlessly blending country and rap shone during his country rendition of Waka Flocka Flame’s hip-hop classic “No Hands.” He followed that with a cover of Merle Haggard’s “Mama Tried,” proving that he can compete with country’s best performers.

One of the night’s best moments arrived during his performance of “East of the Massanutten.” This time, he played the guitar and put his red cup down. The country ballad is an ode to chasing his dreams outside of his hometown. Adorned with blue lighting, the stage became Shaboozey’s diary. His emotive croon reigned supreme, his voice etched with scratchy tones that made you think he was about to cry (he didn’t). He went full throttle on his rap sensibilities on “Beverly Hills” before returning to his balladeer persona on “Steal Her From Me,” a quintessential country love song that features Noah Cyrus on the recording.

The momentum returned with “Let It Burn,” a feel-good song that would make the perfect soundtrack a bonfire with friends. Shaboozey said he thinks the 2023 track is what nailed his feature on Beyoncé's album.

Before the show ended, Shaboozey took another moment to thank the crowd and reflect on the his recent whirlwind of accolades. He notes that his success isn’t what makes him.

“I’m doing this to have freedom, true freedom. True freedom to me is the little things―having someone you love lie next to you or just talking on the phone with friends. It’s the little things — peace and quiet.”

The show concluded with two performances of his hit “A Bat Song (Tipsy).” Shaboozey said he’d perform the song 11 times if he could, but settled for two to celebrate his two CMA nominations. In true Shaboozey fashion, he thanked the crowd for a final time and even mentioned that he may move to Atlanta because of how energetic the audience was.

“You all have been the best crowd so far.”