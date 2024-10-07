Future’s ‘Mixtape Pluto’ made chart-topping history, solidifying his legacy

Breaking: Plant ‘crisis’ ongoing as shelter order lifted for most of Rockdale, officials say
Atlanta rapper Future exhorts the crowd to show number one during his Lakewood Amphitheater concert on Friday, May 5, 2017. (Akili-Casundria Ramsess/Eye of Ramsess Media)

Credit: Akili-Casundria Ramsess

By
32 minutes ago

Welcome to Heat Check, a biweekly music column where AJC culture reporter DeAsia Paige explores the temperature of Georgia’s buzzing, expansive music scene. The column includes music news, trends and any Georgia-related music that DeAsia is listening to. If you’re a Georgia artist and have music you want to be considered for this column — or if you just want to talk music — feel free to send an email to deasia.paige@ajc.com

In 2024, Future’s libidinous flows still rule the charts while making you forget he’s 40 years old. His auto-tune-laced bars of a life full of hedonism and heartbreak that, though seemingly more suited for someone 20 years younger, remain fresh and energetic.

His mastery of music doesn’t rely on physical maturation. Instead, the Atlanta rapper has cemented himself as a skilled stylist whose delivery continues to evolve. This is fully manifested on “Mixtape Pluto,” one of the better Future solo projects in years. Released on Sept. 20, the mixtape debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 last week (this week, it’s at No. 3) ― marking his third No. 1 project this year. Along with Metro Boomin, he dropped the joint albums “We Don’t Trust You” and “We Still Don’t Trust You” this spring. The recent feat made him the first rapper in history to score three No. 1 albums in six months.

It’s an impressive record. But it feels more like the natural progression of an artist who’s become an ageless wonder while dropping projects at a frenetic pace. After all, this isn’t Future’s first time making Billboard history. In 2017, he became the first artist to have two different No. 1 albums for two consecutive weeks (for “Hndrxx” and “Future”). The Kirkwood native has a keen understanding of the expectations of his fan base, who constantly yearn for the villainy and vulnerability that’s made him a superstar for the past decade.

Future packed the second headlining stage at Music Midtown on Sept. 17, 2017. (Melissa Ruggieri/AJC)

“Mixtape Pluto,” billed as a return to his iconic mixtape era in the early 2010s, delivers on that promise. And before even getting into the music, Future alludes to his roots with the cover art. “Mixtape Pluto” is introduced with a dark background that features purple lights emanating from the windows of a familiar home ― the Dungeon, the basement of Rico Wade’s East Point house. The late producer is Future’s cousin and helped Future get his start with the Dungeon Family.

In April, Wade died of heart failure. He was 52.

“My cousin never died in my eyes,” Future posted on X last month.

The 17-track project is a featureless showcase of Future’s unencumbered ear to the streets. He knows what his fans want — almost too well. Produced by his frequent collaborators Southside and Wheezy, “Mixtape Pluto” is a strictly-for-the-club lore of lust, luxury and loss.

“Teflon Don,” the mixtape’s opener, flaunts Future’s penchant for reminding listeners that he’s rap’s biggest boss, which explains the John Gotti references throughout the track. The song’s strength lies in Future’s vocal delivery that absolutely explodes when he dedicates nearly 20 lines to rhyming the same syllable. It’s a dynamic transition into the hazy, sex-driven sounds of “Lil Demon” — a song that effortlessly adds to Future’s vibrant collection of Magic City anthems.

Elsewhere on the project is “Press the Button,” where Future polishes his bloodthirsty declaration of his rap prowess: “You must forgot the ‘56 Nights’ flow/ this is better than some Geico/ Big four-magger, big toe tagger/ Pluto Mick Jagger/ You must’ve forgot who had her before you had her, Pluto had her/ There’s no need to go through the data, my new b---- is badder.” He floats on the haunting synths with the angst of someone who’s ready to fight.

Future briefly retreats to his R&B crooning “Too Fast,” where he laments about dealing with the perils of his superstar lifestyle. Later in the album, he rounds out the narrative with “Lost My Dog,” a somber track about losing a friend to an addiction.

Then there’s “Plutoski,” the crown jewel of “Mixtape Pluto.” It’s an increasingly menacing song that shines for Future’s experimentation with completely unorthodox ad-libs and flows that sound sublime. Throughout the nearly three-minute track, Future employs an indecipherable chorus that’s so Atlanta that you’d need to be from the city to truly understand what he’s saying. On the surface, the chorus sounds like the type of annoyed mumbling someone utters when waking up to a loud noise. It’s an artistic effect that adds to Future’s knack for creating inventive soundscapes.

This year alone has witnessed Future inadvertently sparking rap’s great civil war between Drake and Kendrick (thanks to “Like That”), embarking on a co-headlining tour with Metro Boomin and still being a trending topic without having a huge solo hit. Billboard charts be damned, “Mixtape Pluto” marks Future’s triumphant return to the music that made him a superstar. In the process, he makes a convincing case to be rap’s MVP of 2024.

Below is playlist with essential Future tracks.

Rich Homie Quan’s first posthumous album is here

Friends, family and fans gather at World Changers International Church to pay respects to the late rapper Rich Homie Quan on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

On Friday, Rich Homie Quan’s team dropped the late rapper’s first posthumous album, “Forever Goin In.” The album is a whopping 35 tracks and includes features from Plies, Lil Tjay, Skilla Baby, Sukihana, 2 Chainz and more.

Last week, the Fulton County Medical Examiner confirmed the rapper died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl, alprazolam, codeine and promethazine. The 34-year-old rapper was found unconscious in his southwest Atlanta home on Sept. 5 and later pronounced dead.

Quan would’ve turned 35 on Oct. 5.

About the Author

DeAsia

DeAsia is a music and culture reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic. DeAsia's work can be seen in Pitchfork, Essence, Teen Vogue, Elle and more.

