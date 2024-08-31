More secure as artists, Coco and Clair Clair ‘don’t have to prove anything’

Coco and Clair Clair constantly seek new ways to push themselves creatively, and trips to Amsterdam and Joshua Tree proved to be sparks to get back in the studio. Their new album, “Girl,” was released on Aug. 30.

The two destinations, Nave said, were “very free-spirited places and that translated to the album in terms of experimenting with new sounds.”

However, the contrasting experiences of the two locations produced something unique that was “unlike anything we had done before,” she added.

“It felt closer to how we made music at the beginning. We were in [our producer’s] apartment [in Amsterdam], which was more comfortable and then we’d go out every night and go home and make music.

Their next stop, the vast Southern California desert that is home Joshua Tree, was where they traveled to finish the album. Toothill described it as “the polar opposite of Amsterdam. It was super chill, beautiful and peaceful. We’d lay around all day until 4 p.m. and have our first drink and start working.”

Collaborating on the album, they said they felt uninhibited in their songwriting, allowing themselves to be vulnerable.

Nave previously compared the feeling of making an album to “being pregnant,” and their 2022 album, “Sexy,” felt like having a baby boy. Whereas, “Girl” felt like having a baby girl, as they are both in love and more confident in their femininity.

“In the past, we never wanted to be too corny or lovey-dovey because it didn’t feel like us,” Nave said. “But, with this album, we are more comfortable leaning into those areas and more confident in our more sensitive emotions. With this confidence, we feel more secure and like we don’t have to prove anything, so it feels more effortless.”

The two aren’t afraid to push out of their comfort zone and feel confident in taking risks with their music, which they credit to their strong relationship.

“We are very open [to change] and that’s because our friendship is so strong and we can trust each other and know that whatever crazy thing we try, we will still support each other through [anything],” said Nave.

Toothill said that “Girl” was inspired by how much their lives have changed but also how much their friendship has stayed the same.

“We allow each other to spread their wings and hold each other accountable,” she said. “I don’t know if we are lucky or just good at being friends. I always think about bands who aren’t close or don’t hang out and I can never understand that. It makes our job so much fun and easier.”

Toothill believes that, throughout “Girl,” every line is “a bigger story” and this could be “an ode to [our] writing improving” and “coming more naturally than in previous albums.”

In support of the album, Coco and Clair Clair will hit the road for a headline tour across North America, including a homecoming show at Buckhead Theatre on Nov. 9.

Toothill said that homecoming shows have a special feel but admits she doesn’t have a great gauge on Atlanta venues because she predominantly played house shows in the suburbs when coming up.

“House shows are always my favorite. I would take an Atlanta house show over Madison Square Garden,” she said.

Nave added: “It feels weird to play in a venue in Atlanta because we played house shows and got comfortable there. But I’m excited for the hometown show, and it’s nice to see who will come out to support us.”

CONCERT PREVIEW

Coco and Clair Clair

8 p.m. Nov. 9 at Buckhead Theatre. $28-$71 plus taxes. 3110 Roswell Road, Atlanta. concerts.livenation.com