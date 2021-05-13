Alliance reworks ‘Working’ for present-day Atlanta

Accompanied by a three-piece band (Stello Clark on keyboards, Jen Hodges on bass, Q Robinson on drums), the ensemble features familiar local talents Courtenay Collins (“The Prom”), Rob Lawhon (“Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story”) and Brad Raymond (“Chasin’ Dem Blues”), alongside comparative Atlanta newcomers Jewl Carney, Tawana Montgomery and Eddy Rioseco — all of whom relish their moments to shine.

Jewl Carney performs in the musical "Working," a production of the Alliance Theatre. Courtesy of Greg Mooney

Some songs land more effectively than others in the show’s timely new context. One of Collins’ two big solos (as a frustrated teacher in “Nobody Tells Me How”) begins with an intro tweaked to now include modernized references to cellphone texting and Instagram bullying, but nary of a mention of school closings or at-home learning. In the second (as an upbeat waitress in “It’s an Art”), incongruously, you’d think business had been just as busy and booming as ever.

Other musical interludes, though, resonate all the more deeply and beautifully under these especially trying times of late. “What I do is out of fashion, how I feel is out of date,” Montgomery laments as a stay-at-home mother in her lovely ode to being “Just a Housewife.” “All I do only really matters to three people,” she observes of her family.

In a terrific one-two punch of sorts, Raymond scores with consecutive and contrasting solos as a lonely retired widower (the rueful “Joe”) and a lively valet parking attendant (the jazzy “Lovin’ Al”). Lawhon similarly leads a rousing honky-tonk routine (“Brother Trucker”) early on, and, strumming his own guitar, an introspective familial ballad (“Fathers and Sons”) near the end.

That new song, the group number “5 Things,” is an inspirational anthem about social activism and community outreach. Still, the moment that truly stops the show belongs to Rioseco and Carney. When they join their voices to deliver “A Very Good Day,” a heartfelt duet about healthcare professionals serving in the kind of essential, front-line jobs that “no one else will,” the Alliance’s “Working” most clearly works at its very best.

THEATER REVIEW

“Working: A Musical”

Through June 6. Remaining live in-concert performances are sold-out. Scheduled for streaming via the Alliance Theatre Anywhere platform (May 25-June 6). For details and ticket pricing: 404-733-4650, alliancetheatre.org.

Bottom line: A nicely performed assortment of monologues and songs.