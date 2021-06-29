Alice, longest-tenured whale shark at Georgia Aquarium, dies

“She was our longest whale shark resident and contributed valuable information to the understanding of whale sharks, but most importantly, she was a larger-than-life ambassador for her species wowing guests from all corners of the globe.”

Caption Delegates to the 3rd International Whale Shark Conference in 2013 pose for a group photo in the Georgia Aquarium’s Oceans Ballroom as one of the fish tank’s whale sharks swims by. Some 75 scientists and conservation officials from 20 counties attended the conference, which was aimed at expanding understanding of the big sharks in the wild. Credit: Jim Tharpe jtharpe@ajc.com

Ralph and Norton, the two males acquired in the same time period, both died in 2007. Both had stopped eating. A necropsy revealed Ralph had a perforated stomach, possibly caused by the PVC pipe that staff used to feed the whale.

Norton died later that year. Trixie, a female, died in 2020. Two more males, Yushan and Taroko, were acquired in in 2017.

The 10-ton whale sharks are the biggest fish in the ocean and are believed to be the biggest fish to have ever lived on the planet. They can grow to 61 feet in length.

Whale sharks feed on krill, plankton, and other tiny creatures by filtering their food from ocean water as they swim.