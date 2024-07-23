When “See You In September” was the theme of your childhood summer breaks, it can be hard to imagine Atlanta schools resuming in late July or August for the grandkids.

But you can still plan an end-of-summer outing before the school year kicks off.

‘Kung Fu Panda 4′ at Thurman Springs Park

6:30 p.m., Thursday, July 25, movie at dusk, free. Thurman Springs Park, 4485 Pineview Drive, Powder Springs.

Head for the suburbs for the kind of weeknight fun that won’t be as convenient once the school year starts rolling. Games, a DJ, and jumping around at the splash pad will kick off the “Family to Park” event, which wraps up with an outdoor viewing of the 2024 PG release, “Kung Fu Panda 4.”

Pack a picnic to enjoy at the site, which allows outside food and drink — just not alcohol.

Cremalosa’s Back-to-School Bash

2-6 p.m. Saturday, July 27, free admission. Cremalosa, 2567 E College Ave., Decatur.

Whether you’ve missed the chance to hang out and play this summer or you’d like a last lazy day’s experience before school kicks off, this easy event on the patio at Cremalosa is made to order.

A live DJ is on hand, along with jump rope, hula hoops, and a chalk drawing contest. Co-hosts Bubble Vision will also bring the bubbles for free play.

You can purchase gelato or ice cream for the kiddos, and Grandma and Pops might want to indulge responsibly in a boozy shake or glass of wine.

Orienteering at Red Top Mountain State Park

1-3 p.m. Friday, July 26 or 10 a.m.-noon, Saturday, July 27, $5 admission, $5 parking. Red Top Mountain State Park, 50 Lodge Rd. SE, Acworth.

Older kids and active grandparents will welcome this chance to learn orienteering from the Georgia State Park experts. In case you’re unfamiliar, orienteering involves navigating with a compass and a map, and more skilled participants also try to move quickly as they plot and plan. Red Top has a permanent orienteering course, so you may wish to return in the fall for more fun.