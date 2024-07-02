Education

When do classes start in metro Atlanta’s school districts?

Parents and students arrive for the first day of school at Harmony Elementary School in Buford on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

By
48 minutes ago

It’s the start of July, which means it’s time to talk about, yes, the start of the new school year.

For some metro Atlanta students, the first day of school is in just four weeks.

Georgia starts back sooner for several reasons. The earlier school starting times enable all end-of-the-semester testing to finish up before children depart for the Christmas break.

School calendars fall under local control. Many Georgia districts follow a balanced calendar, which features a nine-week summer and weeklong breaks in the fall and February, along with a week at Thanksgiving, two at Christmas and the traditional April spring break.

Below are the start dates for metro Atlanta’s districts.

Tuesday, July 30: Decatur, Rockdale

Thursday, Aug. 1: Atlanta Public Schools, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Douglas, Henry, Forsyth and Marietta.

Friday, Aug. 2: Buford

Monday, Aug. 5: DeKalb, Fayette, Fulton, Gwinnett

About the Author

Eric Stirgus joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2001. He is the newsroom's education editor. Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., Eric is active in the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists and the Education Writers Association and enjoys mentoring aspiring journalists.

