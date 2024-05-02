Simple ways to boost brain function

It is a common occurrence for some people to lose their keys, forget passwords and phone numbers that they have known for years, or lose their train of thought mid-sentence. It could be the result of taking on extra tasks, working through major life changes, or stress. When these issues become more prevalent, it may be a good time to speak with a health professional about next steps. However, there are several ways to increase brain function to power up your day and enjoy long-term benefits.

A report by the Alzheimer’s Association cites ways to improve cognitive function, overall quality of life, and engagement.

“Non-drug treatments include physical activity, memory and orientation exercises, and music- and art-based therapies,” it said.

There are also certain foods that boost mental wellness.

The power of food

The brain is an energy-intensive organ that requires healthy foods to fuel optimal function.

“Omega-3 fatty acids, for example, help build and repair brain cells, and antioxidants reduce cellular stress and inflammation, which are linked to brain aging and neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer’s disease,” Medical News Today reports. Studies have shown that high levels of omega-3 also increase blood flow to the brain.

Incorporating foods like soybeans, flaxseed, nuts, and seeds can also help. Fish like salmon, mackerel, tuna, and herring are also beneficial.

“Antioxidants are especially important for brain health, as the brain is highly susceptible to oxidative stress, which contributes to age-related cognitive decline and brain diseases,” according to Medical News Today.

Chocolate lovers will appreciate this recommendation to indulge in dark chocolate. While this is not a green light to overindulge, a serving of dark chocolate a few days a week can certainly help. Like dark chocolate, berries such as blueberries, strawberries, and blackberries have parallel benefits.

Avocadoes have been all the buzz in recent years. From putting it on toast to adding it as a side item along with eggs for breakfast, or creating richer, creamier smoothies without ruining the taste, avocados offer great benefits. They are also a great addition to salads and, according to Healthline, they can be used to replace mayonnaise in egg, tuna and chicken salads.

“Eating monounsaturated fats like avocadoes may also reduce high blood pressure,” which could help lower the risk of cognitive decline, Medical News Today reported.

Benefits of music

This may come as a surprise, but music makes a difference in how the brain functions. An AARP survey revealed the impact of music on cognitive and emotional well-being.

“Active musical engagement, especially among those over 50, was connected to higher rates of happiness and cognitive function,” AARP reported. “Among adults ages 65 and older, engagement in music amplifies the mental well-being effects of early music exposure or makes up for a lack of initial music exposure.”

According to the Harvard Health Blog, studies have shown that music activates most of the brain.

“Brain pathways — and even whole networks — are strengthened when they are used and are weakened when they are not used,” cognitive and behavioral neurologist contributor Dr. Andrew E. Budson wrote of the survey on the Harvard Health Blog.

Turning on music while walking, working, cooking, or simply reading a book not only increases brain function, but it positively impacts mood. Brunson suggests uptempo music to boost energy.

So eat that dark chocolate, top oatmeal with berries, and turn up your favorite song, and move those feet.