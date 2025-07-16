Among the big names: Kiefer Sutherland (“24″), Rainn Wilson (“The Office”), Mira Sorvino (“Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion”), Priscilla Presley (“The Naked Gun”), Holly Marie Combs (“Charmed”), Frank Grillo (“Tulsa King”), Wil Wheaton (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”), Dean Cain (“Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman”), Lou Ferrigno (“The Incredible Hulk”) and Linda Blair (“The Exorcist”).

There are also multiple stars from shows such as “Cobra Kai,” “The Walking Dead,” “Smallville,” “Hazbin Hotel” and “Riverdale.”

Attendees can get photos taken with stars in person for a fee (typically $50 to $120), and will be able to see them in a variety of panel discussions.

“I’ve become a fan of the fans,” said Dan Farr, who runs the convention along with similar ones in Indianapolis; Tampa, Florida, and Salt Lake City. “I get a vicarious thrill when I see somebody get excited when they meet someone that matters to them. I love hearing the stories. People often talk about how they bonded with their mom or dad watching the show and what impact it had on their life.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution spoke to Ferrigno, Wilson and Sorvino ahead of the con.

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Rainn Wilson

Age: 59

Best known as: Dwight Schrute on “The Office”

Current project: A weekly podcast called “Soul Boom” exploring spirituality and religion, based on his 2023 book “Soul Boom: Why We Need a Spiritual Revolution.” Wilson has talked with a wide variety of people including pastors (Nadia Bolz-Weber), politicians (Andrew Young), comics (Gary Gulman, Hasan Minhaj), musicians (Questlove), journalists (Stephanie Ruhle) and actors (Terry Crews).

Upcoming project: He’ll star as a burned-out paramedic in the theatrical action comedy “Code 3,″ out Sept. 12. “The trailer looks like it’s a drag-down comedy but the film is a little more dramatic than that,” he said. “This is about front-line workers and what they’re up against. They are barely making above minimum wage and we’re entrusting them with our lives. It’s a tragedy.”

On his “Soul Boom” podcast: “I learn something from every guest. I get inspired. More importantly, I hope people get a lot out of these conversations. I hope they’re both entertaining and uplifting.”

Why he does fan conventions: “Half my house burned down during the Pasadena fires. I have insurance but it’s still expensive. I do enjoy spending time with the fans. They’re paying money to get an experience. And we at ‘The Office’ love our fans. It’s a very special breed.”

Can’t ‘beet’ the Hulk: “I love that I’m up there with Lou Ferrigno. We get to find out once and for all: Who is tougher? Dwight Schrute or the Incredible Hulk?”

Credit: Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP Credit: Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP

Mira Sorvino

Age: 57

Best known for: 1997 comedy “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion,” her Oscar-winning turn in 1995’s “Mighty Aphrodite,” 2023’s “Sound of Freedom”

Upcoming project: “Signing Tony Raymond,” an independent film shot in metro Atlanta.

Why she does fan conventions: “I just began doing these a couple of years ago. When you’re a film actor, you get cut off from the fans. And I used to be shy. There was a lot more paparazzi intrusion in my life when I first had kids. I was more private. Now I’m too old to be private. I just want to connect with people, have a real day and have real experiences, not just virtual. I want to live in the moment.”

Tattoo you: At 90s Con in Hartford, Connecticut, last year, a woman had her sign “Heart Romy” on her arm and a few hours later came back to show Sorvino that she had it permanently tattooed. “That blew me away,” she said.

Bonus sales: At her table, Sorvino will also be selling an array of handmade jewelry, proceeds of which will go to organizations focused on ending sex trafficking.

The “Romy and Michele” sequel is happening three decades later: At conventions, Sorvino said more people reference “Romy and Michele” than any other film she’s done. But for years, Sorvino, co-star Lisa Kudrow and screenwriter Robin Schiff couldn’t get anybody interested in a sequel until Kudrow and Sorvino went viral when they showed up to the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards paying homage to their characters. 20th Century Studios gave them the green light and production is set for 2026. “It’s very exciting,” she said. “It’s finally going to happen!”

The need for Romy in the mid-2020s: “I love doing comedy. It’s my favorite genre. And I love being Romy. She sees herself as Captain Kirk on the deck of the Enterprise. She’s got that weird swagger. Yet there is vulnerability. And of course, there’s the crazy clothes and the dancing.”

Sorvino knows the King family: “I’ve given a speech at the King Center. I’ve had some communication with Bernice King, MLK’s daughter. I really support what they do. I’m a huge admirer of both Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife Coretta. I read her book and she was the unsung hero.”

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Lou Ferrigno

Age: 73

Best known for: “The Incredible Hulk” (1977-1982)

Other recent project: Recurring role on “The Offer,” a 2022 mini series on Paramount+

Upcoming project: “The Hermit.” “I play a cannibalistic pig farmer. I’m not a very nice guy.”

Why he does conventions: “I have appreciation for the fans. I can connect with them. I have three generations of fans who see me. I enjoy working and telling them about my latest film and projects. I have a good time.”

On getting a cochlear implant in 2021: “It changed my life. The clarity is incredible. I may do the second one next year. I hear sounds I’ve never heard before.”

If you go

ATL Comic Convention

Noon to 7 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Weekend passes start at $65 and day passes start at $25. Georgia World Congress Center, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd NW, Atlanta. atlcomicconvention.com