Atlanta senior living facility named best in Southeast, top 10 in U.S.

Several Georgia senior living facilities earned high praise this year from Seniorly, which maintains an online directory of communities for older adults.

Of the 347 nationwide in 2024′s Senior Living Awards six are in the Peach State.

California took home nearly a third of the awards, with 106. Texas earned second place with 33, and Washington was third with 28. Georgia’s six awards tied it with Nevada for 12th place.

Georgia’s Corso Atlanta earned a spot among the top 10 best facilities, making it the Peach State’s highest ranking location for senior living. It also ranked as the best facility in all of the Southeast.

Seniorly awarded five other Georgia facilities: Arbor Terrace at Crabapple, Belmont Village Senior Living Buckhead, Greenwood Place, Holbrook of Woodstock and Legacy Ridge at Buckhead.

To determine the best senior living facilities in America, Seniorly partnered with generative data company Skypoint to analyze 500,000 customer reviews for 60,000 facilities across six categories: cleanliness, dining services, staff ratings, value, care services and overall resident satisfaction. Each facility was then designated a sentiment rating to determine its quality.

To qualify, communities had to be in the top 2% of consumer sentiment ratings, be free of licensing violations for the past three years and have no evidence of negative media coverage for the past two years.

“Seniorly’s Awards are unique as it includes smaller senior living communities, often called ‘board-and-care’ homes,” the company reported. “These communities are vital to America’s senior living infrastructure and often provide high-quality care at exceptional value.”

The 10 best senior living facilities for 2024 are:

1. Inspir Carnegie Hill: New York

2. The Bristal at Wayne: Wayne, New Jersey

3. Anthology of Natick: Natick, Massachusetts

4. Crestavilla: Laguna Niguel, California

5. Casa de Manana La Jolla, California

6. Acoya Troon Scottsdale, Arizona

7. Conservatory at Plano Plano, Texas

8. Corso Atlanta Atlanta

9. Sunrise of Schaumburg Schaumburg, Illinois

10. American House Livonia Livonia, Michigan