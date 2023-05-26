7 Atlanta podcasts to take along on your Memorial Day Weekend drive

Before you get on the road for the long Memorial Day weekend, you’ll need a strategy for finding a deal on gas prices, your phone charger(s) and probably some snacks. Oh, and most important, something to listen to.

Here are 7 podcasts from the audio wizards and journalists at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that would make great traveling companions.

We've tried to include a range of topics, from your hometown sports teams to current news to fascinating interviews.

1. Go Atlanta: Things to do for Memorial Day weekend and all things summer

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s newest podcast, Go Atlanta, we are gearing up for the unofficial start of summer with ways to mark Memorial Day weekend in and around metro Atlanta. We’ll also help you find places to cool off in metro Atlanta pools, water parks, and splash pads. You’ll also hear some great staycation ideas for a a fun summer break. From the Go Atlanta Podcast.

2. AJC Braves Report podcast: The Braves get back on track

The Braves looked a little rough in Canada last week, but look a little more like themselves now.

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano and co-host Jay Black discuss a couple of important series wins against the Rangers and the Mariners. More episodes from the Braves Report podcast.

3. A momentous decision: Court overturns murder conviction in Georgia hot car death

Justin Ross Harris is in the news this week after prosecutors said they would not won’t retry him for murder in the tragic case in which he left his 22-month-old son, Cooper, to die in his hot SUV.

This episode of the AJC Breakdown podcast from 2022 examined the decision by the Georgia Supreme Court to overturn Harris’s original murder conviction and to limit evidence in the state’s case

4. Go Atlanta: Interviews with George Foreman, Rainn Wilson and Tomer Zvulun

In this episode of Go Atlanta, Entertainment reporter Rodney Ho sits down with George Foreman to talk about his new biopic, and how he was moved by watching his own life story. Plus, Rodney speaks with Rainn Wilson of “Office” fame about his new book “Soul Boom: Why We Need a Spiritual Revolution.” And Bo Emerson introduces you to Tomer Zvulun, general and artistic director of the Atlanta Opera, who is fulfilling a decade-long dream to bring “Das Rheingold” to Atlanta.

5. Save the Date: A prosecutor drops clues about the timing of possible indictments in Trump Georgia probe

We finally know when Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will announce her charging decisions in her investigation of possible criminal meddling with the 2020 election. Even though Willis said in January those decisions were “imminent,” it hasn’t turned out that way.

In letters to local law enforcement, Willis said there will be a need for heightened security and preparedness due to this pending announcement. Her letters were also written in a way that it seems certain Willis will seek an indictment against former President Donald Trump. From the Breakdown podcast Season 9: The Trump Grand Jury.

6. Politically Georgia: Georgia gets ready for the 2024 presidential spotlight

Enjoy this special episode where journalists Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy explain why Georgia is such a major factor in the 2024 race for the White House.

Plus, our insiders examine Governor Brian Kemp’s model for getting out the vote and winning a tough election that the GOP will be following to defeat President Joe Biden in 2024. From the Politically Georgia podcast.

7. Southern Fried Soccer: A conversation with Darren Eales

In this special episode Doug Roberson and former Atlanta United President Darren Eales, now CEO of Newcastle in England’s Premier League, talk about lessons he learned in MLS and applied to the Magpies. Newcastle and Chelsea are scheduled to play a friendly at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 26.. From Southern Fried Soccer, the AJC’s Atlanta United podcast.

