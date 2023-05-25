BreakingNews
BREAKING: Ross Harris won’t be retried in hot car case, Cobb DA decides
X

BREAKING: Ross Harris won’t be retried in hot car case, Cobb DA decides

Credit: Kelly J. Huff/Marietta Daily Jou

Credit: Kelly J. Huff/Marietta Daily Jou

Cobb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago
Harris maintains death of 22-month-old son Cooper was a tragic accident

The Cobb County District Attorney’s Office has decided not to retry Ross Harris for murder in the tragic case in which he left his 22-month-old son Cooper to die in his hot SUV.

The agreement not to prosecute the murder case was approved Thursday by Cobb County Superior Court Judge Robert Leonard. The reason given by prosecutors was a decision last year by the Georgia Supreme Court which overturned Harris’s murder conviction and which limited evidence in the state’s case.

Harris’s case attracted international attention. Initially, he was seen as a sad, sympathetic father who had lost his young son. But he would soon become condemned worldwide after revelations he was a serial philanderer who sent graphic photos of his genitals to underage girls.

About the Author

Follow Bill Rankin on twitter

Bill Rankin has been an AJC reporter for more than 30 years. His father, Jim Rankin, worked as an editor for the newspaper for 26 years, retiring in 1986. Bill has primarily covered the state’s court system, doing all he can do to keep the scales of justice on an even keel. Since 2015, he has been the host of the newspaper’s Breakdown podcast.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

NEW FINDINGS: Metro Atlanta adds jobs; jobless rate dips 46m ago

Credit: Chip Towers

Board OKs $300,000 raise for UGA's athletic director Josh Brooks
46m ago

Credit: Georgia Bureau of Investigation

Middle Georgia deputies fire on murder suspect during traffic stop
49m ago

Credit: Andy Peters

Atlanta-based Fortune 500 company sets stage for impending split
2h ago

Credit: Andy Peters

Atlanta-based Fortune 500 company sets stage for impending split
2h ago

Credit: NewsChopper 2

Trooper comforts baby after chase ends in crash, shooting in Atlanta
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Cobb County

Cobb County’s Gritters Library closing in June to start construction
1h ago
Memorial Day ceremonies scheduled in South Cobb
7h ago
Acworth Memorial Day ceremony is May 27
8h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Jimmy Carter, 3 months into hospice, is aware of tributes, enjoying ice cream
Alumni return to Georgia school to sing swan song for retiring teacher
Georgia’s mental health hotline is a national leader. Some worry about its expansion.
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top