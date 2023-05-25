BREAKING: Ross Harris won’t be retried in hot car case, Cobb DA decides

The Cobb County District Attorney’s Office has decided not to retry Ross Harris for murder in the tragic case in which he left his 22-month-old son Cooper to die in his hot SUV.

The agreement not to prosecute the murder case was approved Thursday by Cobb County Superior Court Judge Robert Leonard. The reason given by prosecutors was a decision last year by the Georgia Supreme Court which overturned Harris’s murder conviction and which limited evidence in the state’s case.

Harris’s case attracted international attention. Initially, he was seen as a sad, sympathetic father who had lost his young son. But he would soon become condemned worldwide after revelations he was a serial philanderer who sent graphic photos of his genitals to underage girls.