Holiday in the Park returns to Six Flags Over Georgia this month

Days after Six Flags White Water transforms into the world’s biggest drive-thru animated light show, another holiday transformation will take place at Six Flags Over Georgia.
The Austell theme park will become a winter wonderland as Holiday in the Park returns on select days from Nov. 21 through Jan. 3.
Over one million LED lights and dozens of Christmas trees will take over the park for the annual tradition where guests can take in festive shows, tasty culinary treats and Santa Claus will make an appearance.
“Guests can enjoy the park’s most popular rides including Goliath, as well as rides for the entire family to enjoy," the website stated. "Holiday in the Park will be topped off with its most iconic image at the historic Riverview Carousel, which will create a glowing light and walkthrough experience never before seen in Atlanta and the Southeast region.”
In addition to traditional favorites such as seeing Santa flying high with his reindeer upon entering the park at the North Pole, there are new additions for the 2020 season. Catwoman Whip and Poison Ivy Toxic Spin are two thrill-seeking rides that guests can partake in as villains take over the yearly celebration.
Elsewhere, guests can enjoy holiday rides including the Riverview Carousel, which will be decorated in almost 94,000 lights, 1,350 feet of garland, 1,200 ornaments and over 200 luminary candles, along with Up, Up and Away, which will take attendees on a hot air balloon ride to the North Pole. Park visitors can also take a romantic stroll through Mistletoe Mansion as Merry Mistletoe guides them through “a woodland of garland and Christmas cheer, surrounded by more than 100,000 lights and surrounded with mistletoe,” according to the website.
Guests shouldn’t leave the park hungry, either. Delight in a seasonal treat at S’mores Village, where visitors will have lights all around them as they gather around four separate fire pits with loved ones to enjoy do-it-yourself s’mores.
Select nights Nov. 21 - Jan 3.
Six Flags Over Georgia
275 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA
Admission begins at $34.99