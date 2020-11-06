Holiday in the Park returns to Six Flags Over Georgia this month

“Guests can enjoy the park’s most popular rides including Goliath, as well as rides for the entire family to enjoy," the website stated. "Holiday in the Park will be topped off with its most iconic image at the historic Riverview Carousel, which will create a glowing light and walkthrough experience never before seen in Atlanta and the Southeast region.”

In addition to traditional favorites such as seeing Santa flying high with his reindeer upon entering the park at the North Pole, there are new additions for the 2020 season. Catwoman Whip and Poison Ivy Toxic Spin are two thrill-seeking rides that guests can partake in as villains take over the yearly celebration.