4 places to celebrate National Waffle Day in metro Atlanta

August 24 is National Waffle Day, commemorating the date in 1869 when Cornelius Swarthout of Troy, New York, patented the stove-top waffle iron.
Do you own a waffle iron? Here are nine waffle recipes you can make at home (can you say, "Waffles for dinner"?).
Don't own a waffle iron? Don't fret. Foursquare lists Atlanta as the No. 2 city to get waffles, and suggests 13 places you should check out.
Here are a few favorites:
Bantam+Biddy: With four Atlanta locations, you aren't far from a Bantam+Biddy. Have a waffle by itself, or top it with chicken tenders.
Nana G's: Try the "The Papa Gs," a bacon-infused Belgian waffle with seasoned fried chicken strips.
Credit: Courtesy of South City Kitchen
South City Kitchen: You can get your malted buttermilk waffles with or without chicken, and topped with Vermont maple syrup.
Waffle House: You can find one on every corner, and for good reason. Top your waffle with chocolate chips, strawberries, blueberries or peanut butter.
If circumstances prevent you from enjoying delicious griddled batter today, don't fret.
March 25 is International Waffle Day. This observance began in Sweden, when people confused “varfrudagen,” which celebrates the annunciation, (when the angel Gabriel told Mary she would be the mother of Jesus) with “vaffeldagen,” which means Waffle Day.