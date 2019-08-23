4 places to celebrate National Waffle Day in metro Atlanta

Nana G's: Try the "The Papa Gs," a bacon-infused Belgian waffle with seasoned fried chicken strips.

Caption <p>Chicken and waffles at South City Kitchen.</p> Credit: Courtesy of South City Kitchen Credit: Courtesy of South City Kitchen

South City Kitchen: You can get your malted buttermilk waffles with or without chicken, and topped with Vermont maple syrup.

Waffle House: You can find one on every corner, and for good reason. Top your waffle with chocolate chips, strawberries, blueberries or peanut butter.

If circumstances prevent you from enjoying delicious griddled batter today, don't fret.

March 25 is International Waffle Day. This observance began in Sweden, when people confused “varfrudagen,” which celebrates the annunciation, (when the angel Gabriel told Mary she would be the mother of Jesus) with “vaffeldagen,” which means Waffle Day.