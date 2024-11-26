3 gifts to make your Thanksgiving host’s day easier

Forget the pies and flowers — your Thanksgiving host deserves better this year. Although there’s nothing wrong with traditional host gifts, why not go the extra mile with something that actually makes their life easier? As one veteran host puts it, “The greatest token of thanks is taking a task or two off your host’s proverbial plate.”

Here are three suggestions that’ll earn you MVP guest status and score you an invite to next year’s party.

An apron (helping hands)

Channel your inner sous chef by showing up with your own apron, ready to dive into kitchen duty. This isn’t just about looking the part — it’s a clear signal that you’re ready to be the kitchen sidekick your host desperately needs. Bonus points if you’re also prepared to tackle cleanup duty, including bringing a stash of take-home containers, preventing your host from losing their precious Tupperware collection.

After dinner drinks that wow

Ditch the predictable bottle of wine and bring something that elevates the post-meal experience. A quality digestif — think limoncello, amaro or herbal liqueurs — can be a lifesaver after a hearty feast. If alcohol’s off the table, opt for a cozy, caffeine-free tea blend or trendy nonalcoholic aperitifs. These thoughtful choices show you’re in tune with their needs and the occasion.

The leftover solution

Be the hero of Friday night by bringing the ingredients for an epic leftover transformation. Whether it’s an all-out turkey sandwich kit or the makings of a yummy stir-fry, this thoughtful gesture fills bellies and brings peace of mind.

Some of the best gifts aren’t about showing off or spending a fortune — they’re about making your host’s life easier so they can actually enjoy the holiday, too.