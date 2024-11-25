3 ways to save money this Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a time to gather with loved ones and indulge in a festive feast. If you’re not careful, however, hosting the big day can take a toll on your wallet.

Here are three savvy ways to keep costs in check while still serving up a memorable holiday meal.

Host a potluck dinner

Sharing the workload and cost is a win-win for everyone. Ask guests to bring something, whether it’s a side, dessert, drinks or an appetizer. Not only does this reduce your grocery bill, but it also creates a diverse menu everyone can enjoy.

Go easy on the decor

Skip splurging on expensive decorations by using what you already have or embracing natural elements, Real Simple suggests. Repurpose past Thanksgiving decor or head outdoors to collect pinecones, colorful leaves and branches for a rustic, DIY centerpiece. These budget friendly touches add a cozy, festive vibe without costing a dime.

Shop smarter

Start your grocery shopping early to take advantage of rotating sales, recommends savings expert Andrea Woroch. Opting for private-label brands can also help you save without sacrificing quality. However, Michael Swanson, chief agriculture economist at Wells Fargo Agri-Food Institute, reminds shoppers to always compare prices. “There’s no rule that says by law the store brand’s going to be cheaper than the name brand,” he told APP. “Every time you’d better check to say to yourself, ‘What are they offering today?’”

With a little planning, you can serve a delicious Thanksgiving meal without the financial stress — and spend more time enjoying the day with those who matter most.