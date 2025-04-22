The Inman Park Festival & Tour of Homes offers something for almost everyone with the chance to view homes in one of Atlanta’s oldest neighborhoods and take part in many other events. A quirky street parade, an expansive artists’ market, kids’ activities, a dance festival and music pretty much overtake the neighborhood.

The self-guided Tour of Homes takes place noon-4 p.m. Friday, April 25 through Sunday, April 27, with the festival (free admission) starting at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tour tickets are $35 before Friday and $40 afterward, with one child under 12 admitted free with a ticketed adult.

Festival events include: