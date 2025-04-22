The Inman Park Festival & Tour of Homes offers something for almost everyone with the chance to view homes in one of Atlanta’s oldest neighborhoods and take part in many other events. A quirky street parade, an expansive artists’ market, kids’ activities, a dance festival and music pretty much overtake the neighborhood.
The self-guided Tour of Homes takes place noon-4 p.m. Friday, April 25 through Sunday, April 27, with the festival (free admission) starting at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tour tickets are $35 before Friday and $40 afterward, with one child under 12 admitted free with a ticketed adult.
Festival events include:
- Markets: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Edgewood Avenue, Euclid Avenue, Elizabeth Street and Hurt Street. Browse the varied works of 109 artists, plus 260 booths of antiques and handcrafted items and visit the booths of nonprofit groups to discover new causes that may interest. (Euclid Avenue only.)
- Little Gnome Zone: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Springvale Park, 950 Edgewood Ave. NE. This family-friendly area will keep the festival’s younger guests happy with activities and entertainment and food and drink for purchase.
- Music: 11:45 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 12:15 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Sunday. Three stages will host musical artists playing rock, jazz, funk, folk, R&B and more.
- Parade: 2 p.m. Saturday. The parade, which includes marching bands, floats, mascots, clowns and more, starts at Edgewood Avenue and Spruce Street and ends at the Little Five Points Community Center, 1083 Austin Ave. NE.
- Dance Festival: 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Trolley Barn, 963 Edgewood Ave. The free performances include Ballethnic, Full Radius Dance, the Georgia Ballet, Monica Hogan Danceworks and Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre.
More information: festival.inman park.org.
