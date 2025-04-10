This Atlanta blues band makes music to uplift each other — and everyone else

A band’s musical creativity often results from the divergent musical influences of its members. This is a real strength of Blue Velvet Atlanta, explains Millin. “We all have different personalities and perspectives.”

Scrogan, for example, began singing gospel in the church choir. Senn got her start trying to emulate the hard-hitting rhythms of her favorite rock and metal bands. Holmes had extensive training in classical music before gravitating toward the blues, and both Millin and Adler discovered their respective passions in school jazz band.

“We’re all bringing different things,” says Holmes, “and that’s what makes it nice.”

The diverse backgrounds of its members influences not only the group’s originals (Blue Velvet Atlanta expects to release an album later this year) but also its set list, which traverses the landscape of blues and blues-influenced music. Senn’s and Scrogan’s power delivery does justice to the conviction in songs originally sung by Aretha Franklin and Shemekia Copeland. Millin’s guitar captures the plaintive sound of Blind Faith’s “Can’t Find My Way Home” and the sass in Koko Taylor’s “Voodoo Woman.” Adler’s jazzy bass line underscores songs by the Meters and Ben Harper. Holmes’ flute skills and boogie-woogie keyboard add flair to just about anything the band plays, including tunes by Ray LaMontagne and Marcia Ball. Millin, Holmes and Scrogan’s three-part harmonies help re-create the sound of the Supremes and other girl groups of the ‘60s.

But while diverse in style and genre, there is a purpose behind a set list that includes a surprising number of deep cuts and work by lesser-known artists. “We like to do songs of empowerment that are fun and enjoyable,” says Scrogan.

The band members each overcame challenges in their musical careers, and that authenticity comes through in the high-energy certitude they bring to their performances. Senn, for example, lacked confidence in her abilities when she started but forced herself to keep at it until she mastered not only her instrument but her self-doubt.

Adler faced naysayers throughout her career. “I heard, ‘You’re not bad for a girl,’ and once a guy came up to me and told me I should be home having babies,” she says. “But there’s nothing that motivates me more than someone telling me I can’t do something.”

Everyone has a little something to prove, Holmes explains. “All of us have encountered people who assumed we couldn’t play, and so we all try to build each other up and bring out the best in each other.”

That supportive environment provides a safe forum for giving and receiving honest feedback, which helps everyone to develop their instrument-playing skills, Adler explains.

But it’s not just each other the band wants to elevate. It’s the audience, as well. Senn recalls the moment she realized what she wanted to do and why: “I saw this guy playing and his connection to the audience and the amount of joy that he was bringing. I remember thinking, ‘Wow, I want to see if I can do that, too.’”

That’s a common goal of all the band members, says Scrogan. “We love what we’re doing, and we love watching people enjoy what we’re doing.”

Adler believes that the band members’ interpersonal connections have helped to create the fan base. “What people say to us after we play is that they saw something special in the interaction between us that appeals to them. I think what they’re seeing is the happiness we have with each other and the fun we’re having together — and that lifts people up.”

That uplift is apparent in the band’s cover of the Tedeschi Trucks Band’s “Bound for Glory,” a Blue Velvet Atlanta favorite that provides a fitting metaphor for the band. The song’s gospel, rock, blues and jazz influences surround words of self-empowerment and honest conviction, all underscored by an increase in tempo and acceleration in volume.

The band’s diverse set list, a sense of positivity and an authentic camaraderie have resulted in growing momentum within the Atlanta music scene.

Blue Velvet Atlanta is not only a band of musicians but a band of women on a mission. The band underplays the fact that its members are all women, however.

“We just want to be known as a group of good players,” says Senn, “who play good music.”

IF YOU GO

Blue Velvet Atlanta

The band leads an open jam at Napoleon’s in Decatur every second and fourth Thursday from 7:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Upcoming performances include at the Dr. Love Sunday Blues Matinee at Westside Motor Lounge at 3 p.m. April 13 and at Inman Park Festival from 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. April 26. bluevelvetatlanta.com

Inman Park Festival details

Inman Park Festival features a street market filled with handcrafted wares and antiques, music, food and drink and more on April 26-27. (Blue Velvet Atlanta plays 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. April 26.) The festival’s colorful, quirky parade will be held on April 26. On the Tour of Homes from April 25-27, explore beautiful neighborhood residences to get some inspiration for your own.

Festival: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. April 26, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. April 27. Parade: 2 p.m. April 26. Tour of Homes: noon-4 p.m. April 25-27. Free festival admission. Tour of Homes: $35 before April 25, then $40. Inman Park neighborhood. festival.inmanpark.org.

Shannon Marie Tovey is a freelance music journalist and educator who covers the jazz, blues and rock scene.

