We’ve got your full coverage of Georgia at Orange Bowl

The Georgia Bulldogs (12-1) end their season today — against the Florida State Seminoles (13-0) in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The game starts at 4 p.m., and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a team of reporters and photographers covering the action inside and outside the stadium. We’ll be updating this report throughout the day.

If you’d like to catch up on our complete coverage so far, including galleries and videos, tap or click here for more on the Georgia Bulldogs.