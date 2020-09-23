Week 4 college football schedule: How to watch all 32 FBS games

Here are the TV times, networks and streaming opportunities for all FBS games Thursday-Saturday. All times are EDT.
There are 17 games that feature teams ranked in the Top 25, including three head-to-head matchups: No. 8 Auburn plays host to No. 23 Kentucky, No. 14 Cincinnati plays host to No. 22 Army and No. 21 Pitt plays at host to No. 24 Louisville. (The Top 25 does not include schools from the inactive conferences – the Big Ten, Pac-12, Mid-American and Mountain West.)
This is the first weekend for SEC schools, and the Big Ten is set to begin play the weekend of Oct. 24. The Pac-12 is the only Power 5 conference not playing.
Again this week, all schedules are subject to change because of the coronavirus pandemic. Four games have been postponed this week because of the virus: No. 17 Memphis at Texas-San Antonio (Friday), No. 7 Notre Dame at Wake Forest, North Texas at Houston and Tulsa at Arkansas State.
Time, Teams, Network
» Thursday, Sept. 24
7:30 p.m., Alabama-Birmingham at South Alabama, ESPN
» Friday, Sept. 25
8 p.m., Middle Tennessee at Texas-San Antonio, CBS Sports Network
» Saturday, Sept. 26
American Athletic
Noon, No. 13 Central Florida at East Carolina, ESPN-Plus
2:30 p.m., Tulane at Southern Miss, Stadium
3:30 p.m., No. 22 Army at No. 14 Cincinnati, ESPN
6 p.m., South Florida at Florida Atlantic, CBS Sports Network
7 p.m., Stephen F. Austin at SMU, ESPN-Plus
ACC
Noon, Georgia Tech at Syracuse, Fox Sports South
Noon, No. 24 Louisville at No. 21 Pitt, ACC Network
4 p.m., Duke at Virginia, ACC Network
6 p.m., Texas State at Boston College, Fox Sports regional network
7:30 p.m., Florida State at No. 12 Miami, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta market)
8 p.m., North Carolina State at No. 20 Virginia Tech, ACC Network
Big 12
Noon, Kansas State at No. 3 Oklahoma, Fox
1:30 p.m., Iowa State at TCU, FS1
3:30 p.m., No. 9 Texas at Texas Tech, Fox
3:30 p.m., West Virginia at No. 15 Oklahoma State, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta market)
7:30 p.m., Kansas at Baylor, ESPNU
Conference USA
Noon, Georgia State at Charlotte, ESPNU
1 p.m., Florida International at Liberty, ESPN3
2:30 p.m., Tulane at Southern Miss, Stadium
3:30 p.m., Texas-El Paso at Louisiana-Monroe, ESPNU
6 p.m., South Florida at Florida Atlantic, CBS Sports Network
7 p.m., Houston Baptist at Louisiana Tech, ESPN3
SEC
Noon, No. 5 Florida at Ole Miss, ESPN
Noon, No. 23 Kentucky at No. 8 Auburn, SEC Network
3:30 p.m., Mississippi State at No. 6 LSU, CBS
4 p.m., No. 4 Georgia at Arkansas, SEC Network
7 p.m., No. 2 Alabama at Missouri, ESPN
7:30 p.m., No. 16 Tennessee at South Carolina, SEC Network
7:30 p.m., Vanderbilt at No. 10 Texas A&M, SEC Network-Alternate
Sun Belt
Noon, Campbell at Appalachian State, ESPN-Plus
Noon, Georgia State at Charlotte, ESPNU
Noon, Georgia Southern at No. 19 Louisiana-Lafayette, ESPN2
3:30 p.m., Texas-El Paso at Louisiana-Monroe, ESPNU
6 p.m., Texas State at Boston College, Fox Sports regional network
10:15 p.m., Troy at No. 18 BYU, ESPN
FBS independents
1 p.m., Florida International at Liberty, ESPN3
3:30 p.m., No. 22 Army at No. 14 Cincinnati, ESPN
10:15 p.m., Troy at No. 18 BYU, ESPN