Week 4 college football schedule: How to watch all 32 FBS games

There are 17 games that feature teams ranked in the Top 25, including three head-to-head matchups: No. 8 Auburn plays host to No. 23 Kentucky, No. 14 Cincinnati plays host to No. 22 Army and No. 21 Pitt plays at host to No. 24 Louisville. (The Top 25 does not include schools from the inactive conferences – the Big Ten, Pac-12, Mid-American and Mountain West.)

This is the first weekend for SEC schools, and the Big Ten is set to begin play the weekend of Oct. 24. The Pac-12 is the only Power 5 conference not playing.