Week 16 college football schedule: How to watch all 22 FBS games

There are nine games that feature teams in the Top 25, including six head-to-head matchups: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 7 Florida, No. 2 Notre Dame vs. No. 3 Clemson, No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 14 Northwestern, No. 6 Iowa State vs. No. 10 Oklahoma, No. 9 Cincinnati vs. No. 23 Tulsa and No. 12 Coastal Carolina vs. No. 19 Louisiana-Lafayette.

Again this week, all start times and TV information are subject to change because of the coronavirus pandemic.