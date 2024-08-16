Sports

Week 1 high school football scoreboard

Douglass head coach Stanley Pritchett holds the trophy and celebrates with Douglass players in the Corky Kell Dave Hunter Classic at Kell High School, Wednesday, August 14, 2024, in Marietta, Ga. Douglass won 18-3 against LaGrange. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Douglass head coach Stanley Pritchett holds the trophy and celebrates with Douglass players in the Corky Kell Dave Hunter Classic at Kell High School, Wednesday, August 14, 2024, in Marietta, Ga. Douglass won 18-3 against LaGrange. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By AJC Sports
15 minutes ago

Welcome to Week 1 of the 2024 high school football season in the state of Georgia.

The week actually began on Wednesday with a pair of games in the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic. Games will be played throughout the state tonight and four more games in the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic highlight Saturday’s schedule.

The AJC sports team is updating scores from throughout the state for all high school football games all season. Scores will be updated as the games are played. Game stories and photo galleries will be posted after the games are over.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of high school sports

Here’s a look at this week’s scoreboard:

Click here for all scores.

ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage of high school sports

About the Author

AJC Sports
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech 2024 preview: Most important game on the schedule
Placeholder Image

Season preview: Five best Georgia high school football storylines entering Week 1
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

39 Georgia high school football teams with at least 40 victories this decade
Placeholder Image

Credit: Curtis Compton

Recruiting, scrimmage highlight 2nd week of Georgia’s preseason camp
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr. talks about his preparation for second exhibition game25m ago
Atlanta TV sports listings
Reporters’ notebook: New team, same approach for Falcons QB Kirk Cousins
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Gray

Georgia Republicans lay groundwork to oppose certifying presidential election
Five things to know about the planned tolls on Ga. 4002h ago
Lawsuit claims Emory lost part of patient’s skull, billed him $19K for replacement