Welcome to Week 1 of the 2024 high school football season in the state of Georgia.

The week actually began on Wednesday with a pair of games in the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic. Games will be played throughout the state tonight and four more games in the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic highlight Saturday’s schedule.

The AJC sports team is updating scores from throughout the state for all high school football games all season. Scores will be updated as the games are played. Game stories and photo galleries will be posted after the games are over.