High School Sports

Gainesville 41, Marietta 3

Gainesville players prepare to take the field before their season-opening game against Marietta at Northcutt Stadium on Aug. 16, 2024.

Credit: Chip Saye

Credit: Chip Saye

Gainesville players prepare to take the field before their season-opening game against Marietta at Northcutt Stadium on Aug. 16, 2024.
By
1 minute ago

Gainesville scored four touchdowns in the third quarter after a lengthy weather delay and pulled away from Marietta for a 41-3 victory in the teams’ season opener Friday night at Northcutt Stadium in Marietta.

Gainesville, ranked No. 2 in Class 5A, improved to 21-0 in regular-season games under third-year coach Josh Niblett. Marietta, known for playing challenging non-region schedules, lost its opener for the fourth consecutive season; the previous three came against powerhouses Norcross, Grayson and Colquitt County.

Gainesville led 14-3 late in the second quarter when rain and lightning moved into the area. The teams were able to complete the first half, but a lightning strike shortly thereafter, at about 8:40 p.m., put the game into a delay. The second half didn’t begin until 10:20, and Gainesville then went to work.

Gainesville’s Judah Knight intercepted a pass at the Marietta 11-yard line on the second play from scrimmage in the third quarter, and quarterback Kharim Hughley scored on a 3-yard run four plays later for a 20-3 lead.

The Red Elephants got the ball back near midfield after forcing a three-and-out, and they scored six plays later on a 4-yard run by Carmelo Byrd, who had four carries for 33 yards. Byrd led all rushers in the game, finishing with 16 carries for 128 yards, 64 in each half.

“The defense set the tone,” Niblett said. “The first thing was just trying to make sure early on that we could get the ball back to the offense as quick as possible, let’s get a stop on third down and get off the field, because we struggled with that a little bit in the first half.”

Byrd was the workhorse again on Gainesville’s next possession, grinding out 21 yards on four carries and scoring on a 3-yard run for a 34-3 lead with 3:14 to play in the quarter.

Gainesville completed the scoring with a 67-yard pass from Hughley to Jeremiah Ware with 52 seconds remaining in the quarter. The fourth quarter was played with a running clock.

“We got opportunities,” Niblett said. “We got a couple of short fields, but being able to run the football and then throw it when we want to, that’s what we want to be able to do. And we want to be able to play at a tempo where we slow it down, speed it up. We were able to do that tonight, and our kids executed when we were playing like we’re supposed to.”

Hughley was 16-of-20 passing for 170 yards. His top target was Shane King, who had nine receptions for 100 yards. Gainesville finished with 318 total yards.

Marietta was in the game throughout the first half, perhaps even more so than the 11-point halftime deficit would indicate. The Blue Devils drove from their 20 to the Gainesville 12 on their first possession before settling for a 29-yard field goal by Cole Baumgartner. They had the ball well inside Gainesville territory on two of their three second-quarter possessions but failed to take advantage. They turned the ball over on downs at the 36-yard line after an incomplete fourth-down pass, and they had a 35-yard field-goal attempt blocked just before halftime.

Marietta was held to 175 total yards - 78 rushing and 97 passing.

Gainesville - 8-3-27-0 - 41

Marietta - 3-0-0-0 - 3

First quarter

G - Taz Smith 21 run (Kharim Hughley run), 9:18

M - Cole Baumgartner 29 field goal, 4:05

Second quarter

G - Dacien Cohen 2 run (run failed), 11:49

Third quarter

G - Hughley 3 run (kick failed), 9:44

G - Carmelo Byrd 4 run (Francisco Johnson kick), 6:36

G - Byrd 3 run (Johnson kick), 3:14

G - Jeremiah Ware 67 pass from Hughley (Johnson kick), 0:52

About the Author

Follow Chip Saye on facebook

Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Georgia high school football scores: Metro Atlanta matchups from Aug. 15
Placeholder Image

Season preview: Five best Georgia high school football storylines entering Week 1
Placeholder Image

Marist appears loaded and ready for another run at the title
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

List: 19 Power 4-committed seniors in Friday’s Buford-Milton game
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Weather-soaked Week 1 Friday night roundups19m ago
Milton 13, Buford 1029m ago
Friday recap: Milton beats Buford; 3 No. 1 teams go down45m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Gray

Georgia Republicans lay groundwork to oppose certifying presidential election
Five things to know about the planned tolls on Ga. 400
Lawsuit claims Emory lost part of patient’s skull, billed him $19K for replacement