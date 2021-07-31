ajc logo
X

Tokyo Olympic Extra in today’s ePaper: History for Ledecky and Dressel

Kathleen Ledecky, of United States, swims to win the gold medal in the women's 800-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Caption
Kathleen Ledecky, of United States, swims to win the gold medal in the women's 800-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Credit: David Goldman

Credit: David Goldman

Sports
By AJC sports
48 minutes ago

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper on Saturday includes a mid-morning update with supplemental coverage of the Summer Olympics.

Look for photos and coverage from the overnight Olympic competition, plus a look at 5 things to watch on Saturday and Sunday.

You can also find more coverage on the sports page of AJC.com and in print and ePaper editions on Sunday.

For Subscribers: In Saturday’s ePaper, you’ll find four full pages of Summer Olympics coverage, including the latest medal counts and results. In addition to coverage from Tokyo, this will include our continuing look back at key moments of the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution plans expanded ePaper Extra editions for every day of the Summer Games. Visit our ePaper each morning for the latest from Tokyo. The Summer Games end Aug. 8.

Tokyo Olympic Extra in today’s ePaper: Golden Duo - July 31 2021
Caption
Tokyo Olympic Extra in today’s ePaper: Golden Duo. (The Atlanta Journal-Constitution / AJC ePaper)

Credit: AJC ePaper

Credit: AJC ePaper

ExploreToday's sports on TV, including the Olympics schedule

More Summer Games coverage

Olympic gymnastics champion Sunisa Lee says she’s still committed to going to college at Auburn

Are you an Olympic pin trader? 1996 Atlanta Olympic memorabilia live on, but are they worth anything?

Eyewitness to history: When Michael Johnson won the 200 in Atlanta

Veteran restaurateurs recall ‘96 Games, impact on Atlanta dining scene

Summer Games news, photos and updates from the AJC

ExploreTokyo Olympians with Georgia connections: Athletes to watch

In Other News
1
On this day: One hurdle that just can’t be cleared | 1996 Atlanta...
2
VIDEOS: 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games
3
Tokyo Olympic Extra in today’s ePaper: Penalty kicks lift U.S. soccer
4
Doping talk rears its head after Russian swimmers win
5
Djokovic loses to Zverev at Olympics, ending Golden Slam bid
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top