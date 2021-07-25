Tokyo Olympic Extra in today’s ePaper: First gold medals for Team USA

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper on Sunday includes a mid-morning update with supplemental coverage of the Summer Olympics.
Look for photos and coverage from the overnight Olympic competition, plus a look at who to watch on Sunday and Monday.
You can also find more coverage on the sports page of AJC.com and in print and ePaper editions on Monday.
For Subscribers: In Sunday’s ePaper, you’ll find four full pages of Summer Olympics coverage. In addition to coverage from Tokyo, this will include our continuing look back at key moments of the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution plans expanded ePaper Extra editions for every day of the Summer Games.
Credit: AJC ePaper
