On this day: Dream Team changes its game | 1996 Atlanta Olympics

The U.S. may have been marginally better in this one, but they did not impress Donnie Nelson, an assistant coach with the Phoenix Suns who is on the staff of the Lithuanian team.

Referring to the Americans, he said, “Vulnerable is a word that will be used in the Olympic Village tomorrow.”

Grant Hill, for one, didn’t think so. Asked if he believed it is impossible for his team to lose, he said, “I think so.”

Lithuania got a hook-shooting show from forward Gintaras Einikis, who scored 17, and some nice outside shooting, but was no match on the boards and had no solution for the fast breaks.

But the 1992 bronze medal team played without its star, Sacramento guard Sarunas Marciulionis, who said his right knee swelled Tuesday. “I hoped a few days off and it would improve,” he said.

The USA harassed the out-manned Lithuanians into 22 turnovers, compiling 18 steals. Sometimes the gambles backfired and quick rotations gave the Lithuanians open shots.

“We just have to keep gambling and keep getting better,” Payton said. “We’re not gonna change our style.”

