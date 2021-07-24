ajc logo
X

On this day: Dream Team changes its game | 1996 Atlanta Olympics

Gary Payton made his first start for the U.S. Men's Dream Team during the 1996 Summer Olympic Games against Lithuania in Atlanta. (John Spink/AJC)
Caption
Gary Payton made his first start for the U.S. Men's Dream Team during the 1996 Summer Olympic Games against Lithuania in Atlanta. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: JOHN SPINK

Credit: JOHN SPINK

Sports
By Jeffrey Denberg, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Editor’s Note: This story was published in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday, July 25, 1996, as the U.S. men’s basketball team faced its third team in the Games. This is a daily take of the events that transpired on the 25th anniversary of the Games in Atlanta.

As most everyone suspected, this Dream Team will raise its level of play against better competition.

Wednesday, before another Olympic record basketball crowd of 31,447 at the Georgia Dome, the USA used an aggressive defense to whip Lithuania 104-82.

“The better the competition is the livelier we’re going to be,” said point guard Gary Payton, who started for the first time.

Quick hands and rotations were the remedy as Charles Barkley (16 points) and Reggie Miller and Karl Malone (14 each) led a fast break assault that took Lithuania out of the game.

The U.S. may have been marginally better in this one, but they did not impress Donnie Nelson, an assistant coach with the Phoenix Suns who is on the staff of the Lithuanian team.

Referring to the Americans, he said, “Vulnerable is a word that will be used in the Olympic Village tomorrow.”

Grant Hill, for one, didn’t think so. Asked if he believed it is impossible for his team to lose, he said, “I think so.”

Lithuania got a hook-shooting show from forward Gintaras Einikis, who scored 17, and some nice outside shooting, but was no match on the boards and had no solution for the fast breaks.

But the 1992 bronze medal team played without its star, Sacramento guard Sarunas Marciulionis, who said his right knee swelled Tuesday. “I hoped a few days off and it would improve,” he said.

The USA harassed the out-manned Lithuanians into 22 turnovers, compiling 18 steals. Sometimes the gambles backfired and quick rotations gave the Lithuanians open shots.

“We just have to keep gambling and keep getting better,” Payton said. “We’re not gonna change our style.”

Day 5: America’s golden girls are crowned

In Other News
1
Tokyo Olympic Extra in Friday ePaper: Opening ceremonies
2
MLB’s Cleveland Indians change name to Guardians
3
Georgia 4-H alums competing in 2021 Tokyo Olympics
4
On this day: Crowning of America’s golden girls | 1996 Atlanta Olympics
5
Veteran Georgia State team has Sun Belt title aspirations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top