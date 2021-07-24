ajc logo
Tokyo Olympic Extra in today’s ePaper: First full day of competition

Sports
By AJC sports
1 hour ago

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper on Saturday includes a mid-morning update with supplemental coverage of the Summer Olympics.

Look for photos and coverage from the overnight Olympic competition, plus a look at who to watch on Saturday and Sunday.

You can also find more coverage on the sports page of AJC.com and in print and ePaper editions on Sunday.

For Subscribers: In Saturday’s ePaper, you’ll find four full pages of Summer Olympics coverage. In addition to coverage from Tokyo, this will include our continuing look back at key moments of the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution plans expanded ePaper Extra editions for every day of the Summer Games.

The Olympics Extra in the Saturday, July 24, 2021, ePaper edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Caption
