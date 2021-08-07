ajc logo
Tokyo Olympic Extra in today’s ePaper: A bevy of top finishes

The U.S. men's basketball team stands on the podium during the national anthem after receiving their gold medals at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Caption
Sports
By AJC sports
25 minutes ago

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper on Saturday includes a mid-morning update with supplemental coverage of the Summer Olympics.

Look for photos and coverage from the overnight Olympic competition, plus a look at 5 things to watch on Saturday and Sunday.

You can also find more coverage on the sports page of AJC.com and in print and ePaper editions on Sunday.

For Subscribers: In Saturday’s ePaper, you’ll find four full pages of Summer Olympics coverage, including the latest medal counts and results. In addition to coverage from Tokyo, this will include our continuing look back at key moments of the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution plans expanded ePaper Extra editions for every day of the Summer Games. Visit our ePaper each morning for the latest from Tokyo. The Summer Games end Aug. 8.

