ajc logo
X

Tokyo Olympic Extra in today’s ePaper: 100-meter results, gymnastics and more

Mykayla Skinner of the United States, performs on the vault during the artistic gymnastics women's apparatus final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Caption
Mykayla Skinner of the United States, performs on the vault during the artistic gymnastics women's apparatus final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: Ashley Landis

Credit: Ashley Landis

Sports
By AJC sports
46 minutes ago

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper on Sunday includes a mid-morning update with supplemental coverage of the Summer Olympics.

Look for photos and coverage from the overnight Olympic competition, plus a look at 5 things to watch on Sunday and Monday.

You can also find more coverage on the sports page of AJC.com and in print and ePaper editions on Monday.

For Subscribers: In Sunday’s ePaper, you’ll find four full pages of Summer Olympics coverage, including the latest medal counts and results. In addition to coverage from Tokyo, this will include our continuing look back at key moments of the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution plans expanded ePaper Extra editions for every day of the Summer Games. Visit our ePaper each morning for the latest from Tokyo. The Summer Games end Aug. 8.

Tokyo Olympic Extra in today’s ePaper: 100-meter results, gymnastics and more
Caption
Tokyo Olympic Extra in today’s ePaper: 100-meter results, gymnastics and more. (The Atlanta Journal-Constitution / AJC ePaper)

Credit: AJC ePaper

Credit: AJC ePaper

ExploreToday's sports on TV, including the Olympics schedule

More Summer Games coverage

After Biles exit, MyKayla Skinner earns Olympic silver medal

Atlanta 1996 history: U.S. women capitalize on golden opportunity

Are you an Olympic pin trader? 1996 Atlanta Olympic memorabilia live on, but are they worth anything?

Eyewitness to history: When Michael Johnson won the 200 in Atlanta

Veteran restaurateurs recall ‘96 Games, impact on Atlanta dining scene

Summer Games news, photos and updates from the AJC

ExploreTokyo Olympians with Georgia connections: Athletes to watch

In Other News
1
Atlanta TV sports listings
2
On this day: U.S. women capitalize on golden opportunity | 1996 Atlanta
3
Tokyo Olympic Extra in today’s ePaper: History for Ledecky and Dressel
4
On this day: One hurdle that just can’t be cleared | 1996 Atlanta...
5
VIDEOS: 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top