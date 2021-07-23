Tokyo Olympic Extra in Friday ePaper: Opening ceremonies

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper on Friday will include supplemental coverage of the Summer Olympics. Look for photos and coverage from the opening ceremonies in Tokyo, plus a look at who to watch on Friday and Saturday in the early competitions
You can also find more coverage on the sports page of AJC.com and in print and ePaper editions on Saturday.
For Subscribers: In Friday’s ePaper, find four full pages of Summer Olympics coverage.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution plans expanded ePaper editions for every day of the Summer Games.
