Tokyo Olympic Extra in Friday ePaper: Opening ceremonies

People wearing a protective masks pass by National Stadium, where the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be held. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Credit: Kiichiro Sato

Sports
By AJC sports
32 minutes ago

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper on Friday will include supplemental coverage of the Summer Olympics. Look for photos and coverage from the opening ceremonies in Tokyo, plus a look at who to watch on Friday and Saturday in the early competitions

You can also find more coverage on the sports page of AJC.com and in print and ePaper editions on Saturday.

For Subscribers: In Friday’s ePaper, find four full pages of Summer Olympics coverage.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution plans expanded ePaper editions for every day of the Summer Games.

