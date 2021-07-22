Tokyo Olympics 2021: What are the new sports?

Several news sports are debuting at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Here’s a quick look at some of them.
Surfing
Skateboarding
Sport climbing
3 on 3 basketball
In Other News
1
Atlanta sports in 1996: How things were and how they have changed
2
On this day: Russian male gymnasts continue dominance | 1996 Atlanta...
3
‘I am at peace’: Bobby Bowden diagnosed with terminal condition
4
Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrates NBA title with 50 Chick-fil-A nuggets
5
Olympics open with upsets, more athletes testing COVID positive