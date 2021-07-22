ajc logo
X

Tokyo Olympics 2021: What are the new sports?

Caption
5 Facts, About the Olympics.5 Facts, About the Olympics.5 Facts, About the Olympics.The Summer Olympic Games are set to return this week in Tokyo after being postponed last year due to the pandemic.The Summer Olympic Games are set to return this week in Tokyo after being postponed last year due to the pandemic.Here are some fast facts , about the Olympic Games.1, The first Olympic Games , took place in Greece in 776 B.C.1, The first Olympic Games , took place in Greece in 776 B.C.2, The Olympic Games were canceled in 393 A.D. , and didn’t restart for over 1,500 years.2, The Olympic Games were canceled in 393 A.D. , and didn’t restart for over 1,500 years.3. , The first summer Olympics , only had 14 participating countries.4, The Olympic gold medals , were made of solid gold until 1912.4, The Olympic gold medals , were made of solid gold until 1912.5. , The Olympic symbol was designed by Baron Pierre de Coubertin , and includes colors found on flags of all participating nations.5. , The Olympic symbol was designed by Baron Pierre de Coubertin , and includes colors found on flags of all participating nations.5. , The Olympic symbol was designed by Baron Pierre de Coubertin , and includes colors found on flags of all participating nations

Sports
By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution staff
Updated 38 minutes ago

Several news sports are debuting at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Here’s a quick look at some of them.

Surfing

Skateboarding

Sport climbing

3 on 3 basketball

In Other News
1
Atlanta sports in 1996: How things were and how they have changed
2
On this day: Russian male gymnasts continue dominance | 1996 Atlanta...
3
‘I am at peace’: Bobby Bowden diagnosed with terminal condition
4
Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrates NBA title with 50 Chick-fil-A nuggets
5
Olympics open with upsets, more athletes testing COVID positive
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top