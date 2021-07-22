Tokyo Olympics 2021: What are the new sports?

5 Facts, About the Olympics.5 Facts, About the Olympics.5 Facts, About the Olympics.The Summer Olympic Games are set to return this week in Tokyo after being postponed last year due to the pandemic.The Summer Olympic Games are set to return this week in Tokyo after being postponed last year due to the pandemic.Here are some fast facts , about the Olympic Games.1, The first Olympic Games , took place in Greece in 776 B.C.1, The first Olympic Games , took place in Greece in 776 B.C.2, The Olympic Games were canceled in 393 A.D. , and didn’t restart for over 1,500 years.2, The Olympic Games were canceled in 393 A.D. , and didn’t restart for over 1,500 years.3. , The first summer Olympics , only had 14 participating countries.4, The Olympic gold medals , were made of solid gold until 1912.4, The Olympic gold medals , were made of solid gold until 1912.5. , The Olympic symbol was designed by Baron Pierre de Coubertin , and includes colors found on flags of all participating nations.5. , The Olympic symbol was designed by Baron Pierre de Coubertin , and includes colors found on flags of all participating nations.5. , The Olympic symbol was designed by Baron Pierre de Coubertin , and includes colors found on flags of all participating nations