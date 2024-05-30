Sports

Tina Charles has double-double as Dream beat Mystics

Center Tina Charles scored 17 for the Dream. AP file photo

Credit: AP

By News services
Updated 3 minutes ago

WASHINGTON — Allisha Gray scored 19 points, Tina Charles had 17 points and 15 rebounds, and the Atlanta Dream beat the winless Washington Mystics 73-67 on Wednesday night.

Gray made a steal and fast-break layup to extend Atlanta’s lead to 63-58 midway through the fourth quarter.

Rhyne Howard took over the scoring for Atlanta down the stretch, scoring eight of her 11 points in the fourth quarter. Howard sank a one-footed jumper from the top of the key with 1:02 left in the fourth quarter and she added two free throws on the Dream’s next possession for a nine-point lead.

Washington (0-7) is off to its worst start since 2007, when it set a franchise record with eight straight losses. The Mystics head on the road for games against the New York Liberty and the undefeated Connecticut Sun.

Aerial Powers added 12 points and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Dream (3-2). Howard, averaging a team-high 21 points per game, was just 2 of 11 from the field.

Charles secured her double-double in the first half with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Gray also scored 14 points in the first half to help Atlanta build a 38-34 lead.

Ariel Atkins led Washington with 21 points. Shakira Austin had 12 points and nine rebounds and Stefanie Dolson scored 10.

