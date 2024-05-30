Tina Charles has double-double as Dream beat Mystics

Washington (0-7) is off to its worst start since 2007, when it set a franchise record with eight straight losses. The Mystics head on the road for games against the New York Liberty and the undefeated Connecticut Sun.

Aerial Powers added 12 points and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Dream (3-2). Howard, averaging a team-high 21 points per game, was just 2 of 11 from the field.

Charles secured her double-double in the first half with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Gray also scored 14 points in the first half to help Atlanta build a 38-34 lead.

Ariel Atkins led Washington with 21 points. Shakira Austin had 12 points and nine rebounds and Stefanie Dolson scored 10.