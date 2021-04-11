The rules of golf: Fans should not pick up a wayward ball

Early in the final round at the Masters Sunday, the basic tenant was called upon. Tyrrell Hatton’s second shot to the par-5 No 2 overshot the green and rolled up into a small group of fans. The crowd parted and a gallery guard made his way to the ball. It was then an unknowing would-be good Samaritan stepped forward and picked up the ball to hand to the guard.

A collective “No!” came from the gallery and the ball was quickly set back down.