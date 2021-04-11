The rules of golf: Fans should not pick up a wayward ball

AUGUSTA - Spectator Rule No. 1: Don’t pick up a golfer’s ball.
Early in the final round at the Masters Sunday, the basic tenant was called upon. Tyrrell Hatton’s second shot to the par-5 No 2 overshot the green and rolled up into a small group of fans. The crowd parted and a gallery guard made his way to the ball. It was then an unknowing would-be good Samaritan stepped forward and picked up the ball to hand to the guard.
A collective “No!” came from the gallery and the ball was quickly set back down.
When Hatton arrived, and after an apology from the polite Englishman to those gathered, he was informed that the ball had been picked up. A rules official was called over and a determination was made that Hatton could play the ball as it lied – with one caveat. Due to COVID-19 protocol, Hatton could replace the ball since it had been touched. He smiled and politely declined. Hatton’s caddy, when told of the possible replacement, snarked ‘What did they do, lick it?”
For the record, Hatton chipped on the green and two putted for par.