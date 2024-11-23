Panthers scorch North Carolina Central with 70.2% shooting

The Georgia State offense was very productive from 3-point distance, knocking down nine of 17 attempts. Lane led the team with four.

After falling behind 38-27, Georgia State went on a 14-0 run with 3:57 left in the first half, culminating in a bucket from Nutter, to take a 41-38 lead. The Panthers entered halftime with a 43-38 advantage.

Following intermission, Georgia State kept widening that lead, expanding it to 53-47 before going on an 8-0 run to grow the lead to 61-47 with 12:05 to go in the contest.