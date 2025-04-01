Texas reaches its first women’s Final Four since 2003 with win over TCU

Van Lith scored 17 points in her collegiate finale for TCU (34-4), but Texas neutralized the Horned Frogs’ star center, Sedona Prince, who had four points and nine rebounds before fouling out with 6:32 left in the game.

TCU had never made it past the second round of March Madness, but Van Lith helped the Horned Frogs make program history while taking her third school to the Elite Eight.

Booker, Texas’ offensive dynamo, scored 14 points in the second half. Rori Harmon added 13 points, 11 in the first half.

Nothing came easy for the Horned Frogs’ high-scoring trio of Van Lith, Prince and Madison Conner. Van Lith shot 3 of 15 from the field but made 10 of 11 free throws. The 6-foot-7 Prince attempted only four shots, and Conner scored nine points.

The Longhorns forced 21 turnovers and had nine steals and six blocks, but they didn’t pull away until center Kyla Oldacre intercepted Van Lith’s pass and went coast-to-coast early in the fourth quarter.

The 6-foot-6 Oldacre was fouled by Prince and made the free throw, energizing the Longhorns and the announced crowd of 12,175 that made the trip to Alabama. The three-point play put Texas ahead by double digits for the first time.

After falling behind by 14, TCU pulled within six with 2:42 remaining on four consecutive points from forward Deasia Merrill. Consecutive jumpers from Booker and Harmon put the Longhorns back up by 10, and the Horned Frogs never got any closer.

Harmon had two steals in the first seven minutes as the Longhorns held the Horned Frogs to just nine points in the opening quarter. The Longhorns went up by nine before TCU closed the second quarter on a 7-0 run that made it 23-21 at the half.

Oldacre scored nine points, all in the second half, to help Texas outscore TCU 35-26 after the break.

This was the 57th meeting of the former Big 12 foes and first in the NCAA Tournament. Texas moved to the SEC this season, went 15-1 against the SEC in the regular season, captured the regular-season title and had the SEC player of the year in Booker.

