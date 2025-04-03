Holdover linebacker eager to show new energy within Kennesaw State program

Johnson knows about contagious energy. The junior inside linebacker is a two-year starter who led the team in tackles last year. Although he’s been dealing with an adductor strain this spring, Johnson still will see some playing time when the Owls take the field Saturday to complete their 15 workouts.

“I’m looking forward to the game,” he said. “It’s going to be an exciting new brand of Kennesaw State football.”

His role hasn’t really changed. He’s the inside guy who gobbles up runners and receivers when they turn inside. This year he’s taken on a larger leadership role, although it will be more as an on-the-field force than a vocal role.

“I’m kind of quiet, but just lead by example,” Johnson said. “I’m always doing the right thing, always work hard, those types of things. Nothing has change in that aspect.”

Football has been a part of Johnson’s life since he was 6 years old. He was an all-state player at Pierce County High and helped the Bears win a state championship his junior year and reach the semifinals as a senior. He had other opportunities, but chose Kennesaw State because it felt comfortable.

The marriage has been a good one. After missing his freshman season because of a torn labrum, Johnson has been a mainstay in the lineup. He was third on the team with 40 tackles as a redshirt freshman and led the team with 89 tackles as a sophomore.

Johnson’s best game came against Sam Houston State, a team which played in a bowl. He had 10 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack.

It’s all a part of Johnson’s willingness to put in the extra work, whether its in the weight room or the film room, to improve his skills.

“I’m just working on studying the game, studying my opponents,” Johnson said. “Those are the things that I can do to get better. There’s always room for improvement. I’m not a perfect linebacker, so I’m just always trying to improve my game.”

Johnson’s spot is established, but the Owls will unveil their new look Saturday. Mack brought in 33 new faces from the transfer portal and high school graduation, and 20 were in spring camp.

The Owls will run a new offense and have a new quarterback, with a selection process for that job starting in the spring. One of three transfers is expected to secure the job this spring — Amari Odom, a transfer from Wofford; Dexter Williams, a transfer from Georgia Southern; or even Skyler Williams, a freshman from Warner Robins. Sophomore holdovers Preston Clemmer and Lucas Scheerhorn also are in the mix.