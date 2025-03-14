Kennesaw State loses to Liberty in Conference USA semifinals

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Adrian Wooley scored 28 points for the Owls but Kennesaw State fell to Liberty 81-79 on Friday in the Conference USA Tournament semifinals.

Wooley also had seven rebounds and five assists for the Owls (19-14). Braedan Lue added 14 points, two steals and two blocks. Simeon Cottle also had 13 points.

Kaden Metheny had 24 points for Liberty. The Flames secured a spot in a conference title game for the sixth time in the last eight seasons.