State Sports Report

Kennesaw State loses to Liberty in Conference USA semifinals

Kennesaw State guard Adrian Wooley (14) finished with 28 points. AJC file photo by Jason Getz

Kennesaw State guard Adrian Wooley (14) finished with 28 points. AJC file photo by Jason Getz
By News services
49 minutes ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Adrian Wooley scored 28 points for the Owls but Kennesaw State fell to Liberty 81-79 on Friday in the Conference USA Tournament semifinals.

Wooley also had seven rebounds and five assists for the Owls (19-14). Braedan Lue added 14 points, two steals and two blocks. Simeon Cottle also had 13 points.

Kaden Metheny had 24 points for Liberty. The Flames secured a spot in a conference title game for the sixth time in the last eight seasons.

Metheny went 8 of 14 from the field (7 for 13 from 3-point range) for the Flames (27-6). Colin Porter added 15 points while shooting 6 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line while he also had five assists. Taelon Peter shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Metheny scored eight points in the first half and Liberty went into the break trailing 40-31. Metheny scored 16 points in the second half.

