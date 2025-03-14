Kennesaw State loses to Liberty in Conference USA semifinals

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Adrian Wooley scored 28 points for the Owls but Kennesaw State fell to Liberty 81-79 on Friday in the Conference USA Tournament semifinals.
Wooley also had seven rebounds and five assists for the Owls (19-14). Braedan Lue added 14 points, two steals and two blocks. Simeon Cottle also had 13 points.
Kaden Metheny had 24 points for Liberty. The Flames secured a spot in a conference title game for the sixth time in the last eight seasons.
Metheny went 8 of 14 from the field (7 for 13 from 3-point range) for the Flames (27-6). Colin Porter added 15 points while shooting 6 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line while he also had five assists. Taelon Peter shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points.
Metheny scored eight points in the first half and Liberty went into the break trailing 40-31. Metheny scored 16 points in the second half.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Young Kennesaw State a dangerous team entering Conference USA tournament
The Owls enter the tournament as the No. 4 seed, but finished stronger than any other club in the league.
Featured
Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC
Georgia election bill replaced in late-night maneuver, an attempt to change voting laws
A short elections bill advancing through the Georgia General Assembly is a "vehicle" for bigger potential changes to voting laws.
10K-square-foot mystery restaurant planned for CNN Center reboot
The owners of the Center, formerly known as CNN Center, announced that a high-end restaurant tenant had been secured as the downtown Atlanta building is redeveloped.
Tent-slashing raises questions about Old Wheat Street encampment sweep
Caseworkers faced threats from suspect Daniel Barnett before a January sweep ended in Taylor’s death. Could officials have acted sooner?