Kennesaw State linebacker named to FCS All-America second team

Kennesaw State senior linebacker Bryson Armstrong was named to the Associated Press FCS All-America team, released Wednesday, for a second-straight season.
Armstrong, a Kell High School graduate, also made the second-team selection as a junior when he was named the Big South Conference Defensive Player of the Year.
Armstrong recorded 30 tackles (21 solo), 1.5 sacks and 5.5 tackles for a loss during Kennesaw State’s shortened spring football season. The Owls’ 35-0 win over Robert Morris this season was highlighted by Armstrong’s 75-yard interception return for a touchdown.
The Championship Subdivision’s spring season will conclude Sunday with the national title game between No. 2-seeded Sam Houston and top-seeded South Dakota State in Frisco, Texas. The Owls (4-1) missed the playoffs.
Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere, Sacred Heart running back Julius Chestnut and VMI receiver Jakob Herres are among the Walter Payton Award finalists highlighting the All-America team.
The two biggest awards in Division I football’s second tier will be handed out Saturday. The Payton award goes to the player of the year and the Buck Buchanan Award honors the top defensive player in the FCS. The AP’s All-America first team includes five of the 16 Payton award finalists and 10 of the 18 Buchanan finalists.
The Associated Press FCS All-America team as chosen by a panel of media members with coordination from College Sports Information Directors of America.
FIRST TEAM
Offense
- Quarterback — Eric Barriere, senior, Eastern Washington.
- Running backs — Otis Weah, sophomore; North Dakota; Julius Chestnut, sophomore, Sacred Heart.
- Linemen — Cordell Volson, senior, North Dakota State; Drew Himmelman, senior, Illinois State; Garrett Greenfield, sophomore, South Dakota State; David Kroll, senior, Delaware; P.J. Burkhalter, senior, Nicholls.
- Receivers — Jakob Herres, junior, VMI; Tyler Hudson, sophomore, Central Arkansas.
- Tight end — Ryan Miller, junior, Furman.
- All-purpose player — Christian Watson, junior, North Dakota State.
- Kicker — Luis Aguilar, senior, Northern Arizona.
Defense
- Linemen — Jared Brinkman, senior, Northern Iowa; Jahari Kay, senior, Sam Houston; Isiah Chambers, senior, McNeese State; Mike Greene, senior, James Madison.
- Linebackers — La’akea Kaho’ohanohano-Davis, junior, Southern Utah; Stone Snyder, sophomore, VMI; Colby Campbell, senior, Presbyterian.
- Secondary — Chris Edmonds, sophomore, Samford; Nicario Harper, sophomore, Jacksonville State; Robert Rochell, senior, Central Arkansas; Kendrick Whitehead, junior, Delaware.
- Punter — Garrett Wegner, senior, North Dakota State.
SECOND TEAM
Offense
- Quarterback — Cole Kelley, senior, Southeastern Louisiana.
- Running backs — Dejoun Lee, senior, Delaware; Percy Ageyi-Obese, senior, James Madison.
- Linemen — Ty Whitworth, senior, Weber State; Nathan Nguon, senior, North Dakota; Colby Thomas, senior, Sam Houston State; Raymond Gillespie, senior, James Madison.
- Tight end — Trae Berry, senior, Jacksonville State.
- Receivers — Avante Cox, junior, Southern Illinois; Jequez Ezzard, senior, Sam Houston.
- All-purpose player — Quay Holmes, junior, East Tennessee State.
- Kicker —- Ethan Ratke, senior, James Madison.
Defense
- Linemen — Jordan Lewis, junior, Southern; Kobie Turner, junior, Richmond; Jevon Leon, sophomore, Sam Houston; Kevin Glajchen, senior, San Diego.
- Linebacker — Conner Mortensen, senior, Weber State; Bryson Armstrong, senior, Kennesaw; Tre Walker, junior, Idaho.
- Secondary —- Don Gardner, senior, South Dakota State; Kordell Jackson, senior, Murray State; Qua Brown, senior, Southern Illinois; Decobie Durant, senior, South Carolina State.
- Punter — Cade Coffey, senior, Idaho.