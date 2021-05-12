Kennesaw State linebacker named to FCS All-America second team

Armstrong, a Kell High School graduate, also made the second-team selection as a junior when he was named the Big South Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Armstrong recorded 30 tackles (21 solo), 1.5 sacks and 5.5 tackles for a loss during Kennesaw State’s shortened spring football season. The Owls’ 35-0 win over Robert Morris this season was highlighted by Armstrong’s 75-yard interception return for a touchdown.