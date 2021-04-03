Kennesaw State stays undefeated with win against Robert Morris

Highlighted by Bryson Armstrong’s 75-yard interception return for a touchdown, Kennesaw State scored three first-quarter touchdowns on its way to a 35-0 victory against Robert Morris on Saturday.
Armstrong, a senior outside linebacker, gave the Owls a 14-0 lead with his quick-strike touchdown with 7:38 to play in the first quarter. Earlier in the quarter, quarterback Xavier Shepherd scoring on a 1-yard run. Isaac Foster ended the first-quarter surge with a 20-yard run with 1:46 to play.
The Owls (4-0, 2-0 Big South) added a 33-yard touchdown pass from Shepherd to Will Haigler in the second quarter and a 15-yard run by Adeolu Adeleke in the fourth.
Shepherd, a redshirt freshman, started in place of regular quarterback Jonathan Murphy and compiled 138 yards of offense, 93 rushing and 45 passing. Shepherd was 3-of-3 passing for one touchdown, and he led the Owls in rushing carries, with 19. Kyle Glover added 84 yards rushing (16 carries) as the team ran for 332 yards.
Each team ran 55 plays, with the Owls gaining 377 yards to the Colonials’ 162. Kennesaw State committed one turnover to two by Robert Morris (0-2, 0-1). In addition to Armstrong’s interception, Robert Morris lost a fumble at Kennesaw State’s 2-yard line on the second play of the fourth quarter.
The Owls set a school record with their fourth consecutive victory to start a season. Their next game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at Monmouth.