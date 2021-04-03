Kennesaw State stays undefeated with win against Robert Morris

Armstrong, a senior outside linebacker, gave the Owls a 14-0 lead with his quick-strike touchdown with 7:38 to play in the first quarter. Earlier in the quarter, quarterback Xavier Shepherd scoring on a 1-yard run. Isaac Foster ended the first-quarter surge with a 20-yard run with 1:46 to play.

The Owls (4-0, 2-0 Big South) added a 33-yard touchdown pass from Shepherd to Will Haigler in the second quarter and a 15-yard run by Adeolu Adeleke in the fourth.